BFNL ROUND 5: Harry Trott Oval set for first Graeme Wright Cup clash

QEO co-tenants no longer, Harry Trott Oval will host its first battle for the Graeme Wright Memorial Cup when South Bendigo and Sandhurst meet in Saturday's BFNL match of the round.
Having been played for since 1998, all the previous Graeme Wright Memorial Cup matches between the Bloods and Dragons had been contested at the home ground in which up until last year they had shared, the QEO.
But with South Bendigo's full-time move to the newly-redeveloped Harry Trott Oval having been completed this year, it's the first time the venue will host the Bloods most cherished game of the home and away season.
"I think it's fair to say this game has more meaning than any other home and away game we play throughout the year," South Bendigo president Rick Townsend said on Friday.
"The Wright family is still really entrenched in the club and Graeme's legacy is huge."
And the build-up to the game is befitting of such an occasion given the start to the season both South Bendigo and Sandhurst have made.
Across the first four rounds the Dragons (4-0) and Bloods (3-1) are a combined 7-1 and sitting second and third on the ladder.
Always played for when the Bloods host the Dragons, the Graeme Wright Memorial Cup is held by South Bendigo, which beat the Dragons in all three of their encounters last season, including by 49 points in the elimination final.
"It's a very special day, especially considering the amount of work Brad (Wright's son) and his family do around the club; usually when we match-up against Sandhurst it's an important game and this week is no different," South Bendigo captain Zac Hare said.
"Being the first game at Harry Trott Oval for the Cup is special, so we're really looking forward to it."
The Bloods' 3-1 record includes a stirring one-point win over Golden Square last week - the first time South Bendigo had beaten the Bulldogs at Wade Street since 2009.
"Good teams back it up week-to-week; last week was a really good win and we enjoyed it, but we've got Sandhurst this week and Strathfieldsaye after that, so the challenges don't get any easier, that's for sure," Hare said.
Saturday's contest features what looms as a pivotal battle in the middle between two of the competition's premier big men in Sandhurst's Hamish Hosking and new South Bendigo ruckman Mac Cameron, who between them have had a combined 367 hit-outs across the first four rounds.
Sandhurst is coming off a 30-point win over Strathfieldsaye at Tannery Lane last week, with the Dragons having now claimed the scalps of both the Storm and Golden Square over the past fortnight ahead of another marquee clash.
"Certainly the way the Bendigo league is at the moment you can't afford to look too far ahead; there's a good game that hits you just about every week," Sandhurst co-coach Bryce Curnow said.
"It has been a big few weeks for us... we were underdogs going down to Kyneton in round two, underdogs against Square and underdogs last week against Strath and have been able to get the job done.
"Having the Graeme Wright Memorial Cup this week and South doing well last week against Square and having a past players day on Saturday, it's a big chance for them to showcase their new ground, so we know they will be primed and ready to go.
"From our perspective, the most pleasing aspect has been the evenness in our group.
"We always have a saying of no superstars and no passengers and if you have a look through all the Premier Data rankings, we are really even across the board. We've used 32 players so far and blooded some young players and that's really exciting.
GUN Strathfieldsaye on-baller Callum McCarty is facing an extended stint on the sidelines after injuring his AC joint in last week's BFNL defeat to Sandhurst.
McCarty is on Essendon's VFL list and had made a strong start to the season for the Storm averaging 35 touches across the first three games before being injured last week.
"Cal has an AC joint injury... Essendon is going to do a bit more work on it, but he will miss a fair section of footy," Strathfieldsaye coach Darryl Wilson said on Friday.
"I'm only guessing at this stage, but you'd think it could be somewhere around six weeks that he will be out for.
"It was a fairly minor hit that he copped, so it's disappointing for Cal that he will be out, but that's the breaks at the moment.
"We'll get Baxter Slater and Hunter Lawrence back in the side this week, but we lose Cal and Sharpy (Lachlan Sharp, hamstring) from last week."
Sitting at 2-2 after four rounds - with both losses having been at home where they for so long have been notoriously difficult to beat - the Storm are back at Tannery Lane on Saturday to take on the undefeated Eaglehawk.
The game will be the first time three-time Strathfieldsaye premiership player Kallen Geary comes up against his former side since rejoining his junior club, Eaglehawk, during the off-season.
"We obviously know just how quality a player Kal is, so we'll have to get the right match-up for him, but we know how well the whole Eaglehawk team is going at the moment," Wilson said.
"But it will be certainly different coaching against Kal, that's for sure."
Three Geary brothers will be in action in the game, with Kallen and Jarryn playing for Eaglehawk, while Shannon will be lining up for the Storm, who on Thursday night named an extended squad of 24.
* Saturday's BFNL games - Gisborne v Kyneton, Maryborough v Golden Square, South Bendigo v Sandhurst, Castlemaine v Kangaroo Flat, Strathfieldsaye v Eaglehawk.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.