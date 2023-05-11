WHITE Hills has quickly put its first loss of the HDFNL season behind it and has set its sights on rebounding strongly against Mount Pleasant.
The Demons host the Blues at Scott Street at 2.30pm on Saturday, with the two sides entering the weekend ranked fourth and third on the ladder.
Mount Pleasant bounced back from a defeat of their own against Colbinabbin in round three to defeat Leitchville-Gunbower 57-38 last week and move to 3-1.
An upset win over the Demons would give them some breathing room in the top-three, with White Hills currently on 2-1 but with a game in hand on the Blues, as well as top-placed Elmore and Colbinabbin in second position.
Unflustered by last week's six-goal loss to Elmore, Demons coach Lauren Bowles said while there were definite areas for improvement, her side had plenty of time on its side to get things right ahead of an anticipated finals campaign.
"There's work to be done, but as we said at three quarter time (last week), we'd like to be able to walk off the court with our heads held high and we certainly did that after having a good crack," she said.
"There's definitely some things to fine-tune as a team, but some of those are the smaller things, just getting the basics right.
"With a team like Elmore, which has such a big target in Gabe Richards, you miss one goal yourself or throw one ball away in your attack end, it's not often that she misses, so if they get the ball back they make you pay.
"But I was happy that we had a lot of fight and really battled the game out and we know that if we are down by a big margin, we have the ability to fight back and get ourselves back into it."
The real downside to the loss was an ankle injury to defender Molly Johnston.
Bowles felt a clash against an always tough Mount Pleasant, which has been a finalist every since 2017 and has twice been a preliminary finalist in that period, would give her side a chance to put in place the things it had learned from last week's loss.
"They have a few (players) who have left and they are quite young, which is great for them," she said.
"Hopefully they can keep those young ones around for a few years.
"They are always a team that gives you a tough tussle, so we'll need to bring our best against them."
With three wins on the board, the young Blues are showing signs of quick growth under second-year coach Carine Comer.
Their 19-goal win over the Bombers last week was the third of three by 10 or more goals early this season.
In other games this weekend, Leitchville-Gunbower and Lockington-Bamawm United will each be looking for their first win of the season when they clash at Leitchville.
The Cats had their moments, particularly early last week against Colbinabbin when they trailed 15-11 at quarter time, but were made to pay dearly for a 22-3 second quarter.
At Heathcote, the Saints (1-2) return from the bye with a tough encounter against reigning premiers Elmore at Barrack Reserve.
The Bloods, led by goalers Richards and Abbey Hromenko, are averaging an impressive 73.5 goals per contest this season.
Huntly has the bye.
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.