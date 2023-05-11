A health service is celebrating one year of its new maternity services model, which is driving an increase in the number of babies born in the region.
Midwives, and the families they have cared for, came together to celebrate Maryborough District Health Service's (MDHS) milestone on the International Day of the Midwife.
MDHS chief executive Nickola Allan said the health service introduced a Midwifery Group Practice (MGP) Model of Care - also known as the Maryborough model - in May 2022.
"Over the past 12 months we've been able to grow our team of midwives to provide safe and sustainable maternity services," she said.
"During that time our midwives and broader maternity team have cared for more than 125 families and bookings have also almost doubled.
"So far around 80 families have welcomed a new baby, and we've seen 33 babies born at Maryborough hospital with more women due to give birth this month."
Under the model, MDHS midwives provide one-to-one care to women throughout pregnancy, labour and birth, and early parenting.
A known primary midwife will provide individualised care to each woman and helps them make informed choices about the maternity care they receive.
The midwife is supported by a wider team of midwives and a collaborative, multidisciplinary healthcare team, including obstetricians, GP obstetricians, nursing and allied health staff.
Evidence shows continuity of care leads to better outcomes for mother and baby.
The Maryborough model also enables more women to have their pregnancy care and birth locally (when clinically appropriate), with referral to specialist partners in Bendigo or Ballarat if needed.
"The implementation of the Maryborough Model was a long time in the making," Ms Allan said.
"It follows a three-year journey of working with maternity experts and the community to co-design a model to meet the needs of women and families in the Central Goldfields and our catchment area.
"Over the past year, we've been able to take the gold standard model for the provision of maternity care and bring it to reality.
"Our vision at Maryborough District Health Service is to change to healthcare story with our community and this how we are doing it...one beautiful baby at a time."
To find out more about maternity services at Maryborough District Health Service visit mdhs-maternity.com.au
