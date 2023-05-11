Bendigo Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Bendigo City FC eyeing move up ladder Men's State Five ladder

May 12 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo City FC senior coach Greg Thomas. Picture by Colin Nuttall
Bendigo City FC senior coach Greg Thomas. Picture by Colin Nuttall

BENDIGO City FC can this weekend make some significant inroads into the lead shared by West Point and Balmoral at the top of the Men's State League Five West ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.