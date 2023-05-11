BENDIGO City FC can this weekend make some significant inroads into the lead shared by West Point and Balmoral at the top of the Men's State League Five West ladder.
Fresh from a 3-2 victory over Deakin University, third-placed City (5-2) host West Point at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve at 5pm on Saturday.
A Bendigo City win would draw coach Greg Thomas' team level on 18 points with West Point, which heads the ladder at 6-1.
Balmoral, which is undefeated, but has a game in hand over both West Point and Bendigo City FC, is second on goal difference only at 6-0.
An away clash against winless Tarneit (0-6) awaits Balmoral this weekend.
Bendigo City will enter a clash against the league ladders on a high after rebounding from a defeat to Lara United to beat Deakin University last weekend.
Coach Thomas scored twice from the penalty spot, including in the second minute, while Luke Burns struck in the ninth minute to give City an early 2-nil lead.
After the loss to Lara United, Thomas identified gaining six points from their next two contests as a priority.
Claiming the big scalp of West Point would tick off that goal.
In NPL1 Under-18 action, Bendigo City makes the trek to Truganina to take on A-League club Western Wanderers.
City will be aiming to bounce back from a gallant 5-nil loss to Melbourne Victory last weekend.
