Woorinen's first CVFLW home game a blockbuster against Magpies

Ladder leaders Castlemaine are the guinea pigs to what could become the most daunting away trip in the CVFLW.
Woorinen plays their first home game in the CVFLW on Sunday, welcoming the pacesetting Pies.
The two-and-a-half-hour journey for the Magpies dwarfs any other road trip in the CVFLW, and coupled with the Tigers being a genuinely good side, the Magpies are in serious danger of losing their 100 per cent record.
Magpies coach Jordan Cochrane says his group are looking forward to the challenge.
"It's always difficult to get the four points when you've got such a long distance to travel," he said.
"I watched them last week against Golden Square, and they more than held their own, so were undoubtedly expecting a challenge.
"Most of the girls will be taking the bus up, which I think will be really good for the team."
The midfield battle will be one of the highlights of the round, with the strong Magpies centre set to face the imposing task of the Hazlett sisters, Katelyn and Carlee.
"They are great players, those sisters, but we've got some girls in Aisling Tupper, Abbey Bertram and Jemma Finning, who will certainly match it with them," Cochrane said.
The Tigers will look to utilise their run and attacking style of footy on their home deck, something Cochrane is well aware of.
"We've got to clog up their space and be first to the ball to keep the pill out of their hands as much as possible so we can utilise our switch," he said.
While the Magpies remain the only undefeated team in the CVFLW heading into round four, they have played the clear bottom two sides, Strathfieldsaye and North Bendigo.
This game should be regarded as their first true big test against a side that would count themselves unlucky last week.
Down by five points with a couple of minutes to spare, Tiger Shelley Clarke collided heavily with an ambulance needing to be called.
As this occurred, her teammates watched helplessly as the clock wound down.
Clarke was cleared of any damage to her neck.
There will be one change to the Magpies lineup with last week's debutant Eve Sheehan who Cochrane said had an "awesome game" unavailable.
In the CVFLW's other contests, there's a top-four battle tonight between Bendigo Thunder and Golden Square, while Strathfieldsaye and North Bendigo will battle it out for their first wins of 2023 when they play under lights at Tannery Lane on Saturday.
