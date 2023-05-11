Bendigo Advertiser

Education Week 2023Advertising Feature

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Education Week 2023
Education Week 2023

Education Week is Victoria's annual celebration of education, and a chance to show off the schools across Victoria.

This year's theme is 'Active Learners: Move, Make, Motivate' and highlights some of the amazing ways students can learn through physical activity, hands-on learning and student voice.

Bendigo Advertiser's annual Education Week feature showcases some of the city's primary, secondary and tertiary education providers, together with a comprehensive map of each location.

Education Week 2023
Education Week 2023

There's also stories covering education initiatives and helpful advice for students.

Click here to read the Education Week feature online.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail