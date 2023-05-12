Buloke Shire Council has proposed "fairer and more equitable" rate changes for its constituents as it looks at a $6.6 million operating surplus in 2023/24.
While council has proposed a 3.5 per cent for general rates, farmers could see the differential rates for their properties decrease from 60 to 53 per cent.
Mayor Alan Getley said a review of council's position combined with consideration around inflation-driven increases in service and construction costs led to the decision.
"This decision has been made with the goal of balancing the needs of our community with the financial sustainability of our organisation," he said.
"We're confident it will allow us to continue providing high-quality, sustainable services to our community.
"Properties in the municipality have seen large increases in value, particularly in the farming and residential categories.
"In line with council's Revenue and Rating Plan, this gave rise to a review of our differential rates."
Prepared in line with council's Long-Term Community Vision, Council Plan 2021-2025, Revenue and Rating Strategy, and 10-year Financial Plan, the Draft Budget proposes a total capital works program of $19.9M, including an estimated $6.7M of projects being delivered over multiple years.
Key initiatives such as the Wycheproof Wetlands, cabin accommodation projects and the Playspace Trail are highlights of the Draft Budget.
Outside the flood recovery road program, a further $5.5M is proposed to be invested into the shire's road network to ensure these critical assets continue to meet the needs of the community.
The community is encouraged to provide feedback on the budget before 12 noon on June 1 by completing an online feedback form at buloke.vic.gov.au, emailing your response to buloke@buloke.vic.gov.au or by mail to P.O. Box 1, Wycheproof, Victoria, 3527.
It is available on council's website with hard copies available at the Customer Service Centre or by mail by calling 1300 520 520.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
