CENTRAL Victoria has a lot to offer with farmers, local producers, creators and makers selling their goods.
Whether you prefer a large event, or a simple country style market, you are bound to find what you are looking for and with Mother's Day this weekend, there is still time to buy the perfect gift.
Join in with the Bendigo Community Farmers Market for the freshest produce within the local region.
This market will feature many stalls, with goods such as meats, vegetables, fruit, cheeses, nuts, olives, honey, bread, and much more.
Where: Dai Gum San, Bridge Street, Bendigo.
When: Second Saturday of every month, 9am to 1pm.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria.
This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce.
For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au
Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Maldon Market: Hand Made, Home Grown is a monthly farmers and makers market.
This market brings together the very best hand made products and home grown produce.
For further information, click here, email: market@maldon.org.au or phone 0493 368 443.
Where: Maldon Neighbourhood Centre, 1 Church Street, Maldon.
When: Second Sunday of every month, May 14, 9am to 1.30pm.
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy.
There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more.
Stall holders must book beforehand. For stall bookings call 0418 117 953.
Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel.
When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
The Makers and Collectors Market takes place on the second Sunday of the month.
This event allows visitors to discover the hidden treasurers in the Central Goldfields Shire.
For further information on participating markets and stalls, click here.
Where: Various locations in Central Goldfields Shire.
When: Second Sunday of the month, May 14, 11am to 4pm.
