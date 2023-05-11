Kennington woman loses licence for driving while drug-affected

A Kennington woman will be off the roads for a year and has been handed a $750 fine after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of prescribed illicit drugs.
The Bendigo Magistrate's Court heard that on November 20, 2022, Amanda Dunn, 37, was driving west along Condon Street, Kennington, when she was stopped by police.
Tests taken at the scene and later at the Bendigo Police Station detected a prescribed illicit drug in the oral fluid sample.
That sample was tested further on November 25, 2022, and revealed the presence of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol and methylamphetamine.
The court heard Dunn told police, "I thought it would be all good by now".
When asked by police if she had consumed illicit drugs recently she said "only chuff".
The court heard Dunn told police she last consumed illicit drugs on November 16.
Dunn had "relevant and significant" priors, according to her lawyer, and had previously faced imprisonment and lost her licence.
She had co-operated with police and that there was no indication she was driving erratically.
The court heard she had not consumed the drugs for multiple days before the incident and was not aware of how long the drugs could take to process.
Magistrate Sharon McRae said Dunn had a "shocking" driving history but acknowledged this latest incident represented a "de-escalation".
The court heard that Dunn has independently sought help from Narcotics Anonymous and "feels in a very different stage of life" to the time of her previous offending.
Dunn has an acquired brain injury from a number of vehicle accidents and also deals with epilepsy and PTSD.
She has been fined $750 and her licence has been disqualified for 12 months.
She will need to sit a course to regain her licence.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
