Aboriginal Elders have been celebrated in a new exhibition at the City of Greater Bendigo's Djaa Djuwima gallery.
City of Greater Bendigo First Nations officer Janet Bromley said Listening to our Elders, which showcases artists from around Bendigo, was a way for stories to be passed down to a younger generation.
"Through face-to-face interviews, photography and videos at their homes, this exhibition is an opportunity to celebrate their contribution to the community and country," she said.
"The elders carry the memories of what life was like for them, growing up on country with stories being passed down from their parents and grandparents' generations.
"In the lead-up to Reconciliation Week, this is a timely reminder of the importance to hold on to knowledge from respected elders in the community."
MORE NEWS:
Five artists have agreed to be interviewed for the exhibition, with their videos also played at the gallery, located at the Bendigo Visitor Centre.
Ms Bromley said art was a great way to get older Aboriginal people to open up about their lives.
"We have elders seeing this as a really good [way] for their grandchildren to have information about them - I think that's excellent," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Elders were asked to select artworks or objects they cherish at home and explain why the pieces were important to them.
"I don't know too many Aboriginal people who don't do some type of art or creativity; I have never been into a First Nation's elder's house that is not absolutely jam packed with art and they have their own art in there," Ms Bromley said.
Listening to our Elders is the second exhibition at Djaa Djuwima. It will be open 9am to 5pm every day until October.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.