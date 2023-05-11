Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo-area sex offender faces five months in prison after appeal

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated May 12 2023 - 5:45pm, first published May 11 2023 - 2:31pm
Sex offender successfully appeals sentence for abuse of child
A Bendigo-area sex offender has successfully appealed his sentence for multiple indecent acts committed on a young girl.

