Sex offender successfully appeals sentence for abuse of child

A Bendigo-area sex offender has successfully appealed his sentence for multiple indecent acts committed on a young girl.
The man was originally sentenced in the Bendigo Magistrates Court in 2022 to two years in prison with a non-parole period of 18 months for two charges of an indecent act with a child under 16.
The appeal reduced his jail time to five months followed by an 18-month community corrections order
The charges each covered repeated offences in a three-year period against a child the court heard was "very young".
The court heard the man, who pleaded guilty to the crimes, had molested the genitals and chest of the young victim over those years including when the victim was initially asleep, was pretending to be asleep or was in her school uniform watching TV.
The offences occurred across two addresses.
The court heard that he told the victim not to tell anyone.
Prosecutor Russell Hammill also told the court the man had told the victim, "when you get older I want to have sex with you".
Mr Hammill referenced a psychological report from Dr Matthew Bath that said the man was "simple and immature".
He said he took Dr Bath's assessment of the man being a low-moderate risk to children with "a grain of salt" due to the offender's "profound lack of insight".
"There needs to be insight into why it happened to have confidence it doesn't happen again," Mr Hammill said.
"These crimes cause grave disquiet in the community.
"He has regret for himself but remorse is almost absent."
The psychological report said the offender had no mood disorder and he had adamantly denied a sexual attraction to underage females.
Mr Hammill said the offender was "prepared to lie about [his] attraction" and "maintains denial of the undeniable", referencing the offender telling the victim of his attraction to her.
The victim ultimately disclosed the abuse to family members and police in late 2020.
The offender initially denied offending but has since pleaded guilty to the crimes.
A victim impact statement read out by a relative said from the age of nine the victim spent her nights "crying herself to sleep" and "trying to build the courage to tell" somebody about the incidents.
The statement said she "questioned myself being here" and the secret "broke me".
The victim lives with minor bipolar, anxiety and depression, ongoing tension headaches and other health complaints she said were caused by the abuse.
The victim, who remains a minor, said her prospects for career and education pathways had been significantly impacted.
"This will always impact my life," her statement said.
"I will never feel safe in public again."
Through the statement she also said she might never trust a man within the context of a relationship.
The man's lawyer conceded that he understood he had "ruined people's lives".
The lawyer said he was a "remarkably different man" who had "lost a lot" as a result of his offending.
The lawyer told the court he was "terribly remorseful".
In contrast, Judge Pardeep Singh Tiwana said in his sentencing there was "extremely limited remorse" which came "late in the day".
"He initially said the allegations were weird and came out of nowhere," Judge Tiwana said.
Judge Tiwana said the victim was "a very young, innocent and vulnerable child" and the offending was serious and not isolated.
"It is plain the victim suffered immensely," he said.
Judge Tiwana told the perpetrator crimes were committed "for your own selfish and perverted sexual gratification".
He said the offender had "grossly betrayed the victim" and "caused untold heartache to the victim and many others".
In sentencing the man, Judge Tiwana said he needed to take into account the relative youth of the man at the time of the offences, his immaturity - which the judge said moderated his moral culpability - the delay between the offending and the court case, and his lack of similar offences since.
Judge Tiwana said the man had shown he was capable of leading "a law-abiding and industrious life" for several years.
While acknowledging the guilty plea was entered late, Judge Tiwana told the court the plea "nevertheless avoided the need for the victim to give evidence" and prevented cross-examination of the victim.
The man will remain on the sex offenders register for 15 years.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
