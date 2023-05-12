CENTRAL Victoria is celebrating autumn with activities and events for the whole family to enjoy.
CELEBRATING MUM
MOTHER'S DAY CLASSIC
Bendigo will once again turn pink for the Mother's Day Classic.
The Mother's Day Classic has raised almost $40 million for the National Breast Cancer Foundation to fund breast cancer research and is Australia's biggest fun run and walk for breast cancer research.
For further information on the Mother's Day Classic in Bendigo, click here.
Where: Mason Field, 138 Reservoir Road, Strathdale.
When: Sunday, May 14, from 8am.
MOTHER'S DAY PLANTING
Celebrate mum and your local landscape with this seedling planting day.
The Northern Bendigo Landcare Group will join with 50 volunteers to regenerate the ecosystem to help improve biodiversity and continue an education process.
The group will be planting 1,000 native daisy and wattle seedlings to encourage more native birdlife to the area.
Through the sustained support of the community group to maintain the reserve, locals have benefited from opportunities to interact with nature.
Northern Bendigo Landcare Group have given local high school students hands-on experience in building and establishing bird houses and run nature play sessions for younger children.
Where: Gold Leaf Wetland Reserve, Huntly.
When: Sunday, May 14, 10am to 1pm.
TIM WINTON'S LOVE LETTER TO NINGALOO
He's been writing for over 40 years, but instead of publishing a new novel, Tim Winton has delivered a three-part natural history series for television: Ningaloo Nyinggulu.
Ningaloo Nyinggulu is a celebration of the power of wild places, and how and when we can resist the urge to exploit them.
These events are in-conversation and promise a provocative reflection on writing through a climate emergency and extinction crisis.
Ningaloo Nyinggulu is supported by the research and professional knowledge of 100+ experts, as well as local indigenous cultural advisors and Traditional Owners.
Click here for further information and to book.
Castlemaine: The Theatre Royal, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine, Saturday, May 13, 1pm to 2.30pm.
GAS WORKS TOUR
Join in for a tour of the Bendigo Gas Works 1860-1873.
This tour showcases the former Gas Works as the most intact 19th Century Gas Works in the world.
It was established by the Bendigo Gas Company in 1860 and operated continuously until the introduction of natural gas in 1973.
Bookings are essential, email: nattrustbendigo@gmail.com or text 0447 473 674.
Where: 8-32 Weeroona Avenue, North Bendigo.
When: Tour will be conducted Saturday, May 13, various session times.
EVENING DANCE
Join in with the Spring Gully Dance Committee for an evening of dancing fun.
This event will include CD music and a light supper.
Admission $7.
All welcome.
Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, May 13, 7.30pm to 11pm.
COUNTRYMAN DOCUMENTARY
The Australian feature documentary COUNTRYMAN, (or MANU WALJJI in Warumungu/ ZEMLJAK in Croatian), will be screened to communities across Victoria, the ACT, NSW and Queensland on the lead up to and during National Reconciliation Week.
COUNTRYMAN was directed and co-produced by Peter Pecoti, an Australian with Croatian heritage whose late father gave initial inspiration for the film; and Joseph Williams, an Australian First Nations Warumungu artist also with Croatian heritage.
The documentary begins with an epic 10,000km road trip around Australia in search of descendants of Croatian migrants.
The story takes an unexpected turn when we meet an emerging Warumungu artist, Joseph Williams, also with Croatian heritage from his long-lost father. The ensuing friendship and cultural exchange results in an astounding reunion between Joseph and his Croatian heritage and through this journey we gain a deeper understanding of Warumungu culture and identity.
Countryman is a fascinating exploration of identity, environment, and reconciliation.
For further information on this Reconciliation Week Q&A Roadshow featuring this documentary, click here.
Where: Bendigo Cinemas, Queen Street, Bendigo.
When: Friday, May 19, 6.30pm.
160th CELEBRATION
The day after the opening of the Bendigo to Melbourne railway in October 1862, the foundation stone of the first St Peter's Anglican Church was laid in Eaglehawk.
The first Anglican services were held in the area seven years earlier in 1855.
The current members of St Peter's are celebrating 160 years of Anglican ministry in the Eaglehawk area.
Many former members including some of the clergy will be coming back to Eaglehawk for a 'Walk Back in Time' with a display of memorabilia, a dinner at the Bendigo Pottery and a church service.
Please RSVP on 0437 220 288 if interested in attending or if you have memorabilia.
Where: Various locations, Eaglehawk.
When: Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28 - RSVP by Thursday, May 18.
COMMUNITY CHOIR
Bendigo Theatre Company's community choir is back with two new choir directors.
Lloyd Dodsworth and Emma Kelly have taken over the choir, bringing in a new, refreshing direction.
The choir welcomes people of all ages and abilities and is non-audition based.
The music chosen is a mixture of modern and classical songs.
If you are interested, contact BTC on 0401 678 102.
Where: Bendigo Theatre Company's Arts Shed, 15 Allingham Street, Golden Square.
When: Meets Monday evenings, 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
SISTERWORKS CLASSES
Join in with Sisterworks Bendigo for some classes to help you learn skills.
There will be beginners yoga which takes place on Mondays from 9.30am to 11am.
Crochet classes take place on Wednesdays from 1pm to 3pm.
And social sewing will take place on Fridays with two sessions, 10am to noon or noon to 2pm.
These classes are for women from a migrant, refugee and asylum seeker background.
Phone 0420 258 972 for more information.
Where: 45 Mundy Street, Bendigo.
GROOVE TRAM
Get ready for an evening of entertainment with the Groove Tram.
Running fortnightly, the event will feature live music, local beers and fine wine, all on a rolling tram.
There are limited tickets available per session and can be purchased here.
The ride lasts about 1.5 hour. This is an 18+ event.
Cost is $20 per person. Drinks and nibbles at bar prices.
Where: Pickup and drop off from the tram stop at Alexandra Fountain, Charing Cross, Bendigo.
When: Runs every fortnight, 5.30pm and 8pm.
WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES
Women with Disabilities Vic Bendigo Hub meet monthly.
Meet up with a supportive and passionate group and advocate together.
Contact Emma Klemm for more information.
Phone: 0473 166 272
Email: emma.klemm@wdv.org.au
ARE WE THERE YET?
CDP Kids presents Are we there yet?, A journey around Australia live on stage.
This is a play by Finegan Kruckemeyer, based on the book by Alison Lester.
For further information and to book tickets, click here.
Where: The Capital Theatre, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Monday, May 15, 12pm.
ROMEO AND JULIET
Audiences can see the Castlemaine Theatre Company's production of the famous love tragedy, Romeo and Juliet, live at the Phee Broadway Theatre.
Castlemaine Theatre Company's (CTC) 2023 production of Romeo and Juliet is unique; set in the tough, laneways of twenty-first century Melbourne.
Prior to auditions, the CTC held a day-long Shakespeare workshop for young people in Castlemaine, many of whom have joined the cast.
Romeo and Juliet showcases the story of two star-crossed lovers who navigate the seedy underworld of powerful families in a haze of love, hope and tragedy.
Where: Phee Broadway Theatre, Mechanics Lane, Castlemaine.
When: Friday, May 19 to Sunday, June 4.
WAYFINDING
Wayfinding is a paintings, textiles, and sculptural art exhibition featuring Robyn Maclean, Judi Palmer and Carolyn Rolls.
Journey your way through creativity expressed through diverse works.
Where: 13 - 17 Murray Esplanade, Echuca.
When: Daily, until June 12, 10am to 4pm.
REDESDALE REVELLERS
Redesdale Revellers: Dare to Dream are back for four shows over two weekends.
This event will include lots of entertainment and an afternoon tea.
Tickets $25, click here.
For more information, call the Revellers Hotline on 0487 619 473 or email redesdalerevellers@gmail.com
Where: Sutton Grange Hall, 921 Faraday-Sutton Grange Road, Sutton Grange.
When: Held over two weekends, 2pm Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21.
AUSTRALIAN HERITAGE FESTIVAL
The Australian Heritage Festival is the country's largest community-driven celebration of heritage.
For over 40 years the National Trust has connected the nation through the Australian Heritage Festival celebrations.
There will be many activities, workshops, talks and more throughout the month.
Click here for a full schedule.
Where: Various locations in central Victoria.
When: Until Thursday, May 18.
AFRICAN MUSIC AND FOOD PARTY
Enjoy an afternoon of African food, music, arts, and crafts at this event.
This party will be a chance to share in African culture and food with Ghanaian dishes cooked up by Ras Ato from Abusua Pa (Family).
Tickets $20. Click here for further information and tickets.
Where: The Engine Room, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, May 13, from 1pm.
AUSTRALIANA: DESIGNING A NATION
Australiana: Designing a Nation is an exhibition that tells the story of Australia, displaying the country through paintings, photography, sculptures and fashion.
The exhibition is free and is made up of works from more than 200 artists and designers of iconic masterpieces.
The show is a collaboration with the National Gallery of Victoria.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo.
GURANGURR DJA DJA WURRUNG DJAYI
Djaa Djuwima is a permanent First Nations gallery on Dja Dja Wurrung Country that represents an important step towards reconciliation.
Djaa Djuwima means to 'show, share Country' in Dja Dja Wurrung language.
Gurangurr Dja Dja Wurrung Djayi celebrates works by 20 First Nations artists exploring connection to Country.
Where: Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Open daily from 9am to 5pm (except Christmas Day).
38th BATTALION AIF PRESENTATION
Bendigo Family History Group will be hosting a presentation about the 38th Battalion A.I.F., known as the Bendigo Battalion.
The Battalion was formed at the Bendigo Racecourse on March 1st 1916. They left Melbourne to serve in Belgium and France on 20th June 1916.
Come and hear more about these local Bendigo heroes.
All welcome, gold coin donation.
For more information, click here.
Where: Bendigo Goldfields Library, Ground Floor, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, May 20, 2pm to 3pm.
FUNDRAISING LUNCH
Castlemaine Historical Society is holding a fundraising lunch at Buda.
Buda is a heritage-listed historic house and garden located in Castlemaine.
The house was built by a retired Baptist Missionary, Reverend James Smith, in 1861 and originally named Delhi Villa.
The property was then purchased in 1863 by successful businessman, Ernest Leviny.
The Buda Garden is designed for year-round flowers and lush surrounds. This garden has its value in the fact that it has survived virtually intact as a wonderful example of a late nineteenth/early twentieth century suburban garden.
On the menu will be:
BYO Alcohol. Gluten free/Lactose free/Vegetarian option will be available.
Please request when booking.
$40 includes lunch and a tour of the house and garden. Bookings must be in by Wednesday, May 17.
Please book at ruth.giddings@bigpond.com.
Payment to: Castlemaine Historical Society, BSB 063-509, account 1002 8352.
Where: Buda Historic Home and Garden, Hunter Street, Castlemaine.
When: Thursday, May 25, 11am.
DISTINGUISHED GENTLEMAN'S RIDE
The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride is for classic motorcyclist enthusiasts coming together to raise funds and awareness for men's health.
Charity partner is Movember, with the focus on issues facing men around the globe, prostate cancer and mental health.
All riders are asked to dress dapper while they participate in the ride.
Please register here.
Where: Weeroona Oval Fire Track, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, May 21, meeting at 9am.
BWC WRITERS EXPLORE MAY
BWC Writers Explore May - Development of plot and character with Rob Murdoch.
Finchie and the Makings of Murder (ZeroPress 2022) is Rob Murdoch's first publication, inspired by an interest in classic crime and adventure stories - Mark Twain, Jack London, Raymond Chandler.
The challenge was to write a modern adventure/crime story propelled by the decisions and actions of the protagonist, Finchie, where character and plot evolve and interweave in the unfolding of events, mostly beyond the involvement of the law.
Rob has dabbled in creative writing since school days.
Two unfinished novels rested in a bottom drawer for years before being used to light fires. He has been a sub-editor of Hansard and, briefly, a court reporter.
A lengthy stint in the public service writing reviews, reports and replies to public enquiries honed his editorial skills.
Bring pens and paper and be inspired. Cost $10.
Where: Bendigo Library, Activity Room 1, 259 Hargreaves Street, Bendigo
When: Wednesday, May 31, 7pm to 9pm.
THE WAIFS
The Waifs are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album Up All Night.
This tour of Australia will feature the band playing full album from beginning to end and even include some fan favourites.
Where: The Capital, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, June 11, 7.45pm.
TWILIGHT COURT TOURS
As part of Law Week 2023 celebrations, Court Services Victoria will host a series of 45-minute public twilight tours at the new Bendigo Law Courts.
This guided tour will show the modern legal hub, featuring a Koori Court, dedicated Children's Court, and a Specialist Family Violence Court.
This will be an opportunity to learn about the significant Koori cultural elements featured throughout the building and the collaboration between Court Services Victoria and the Dja Dja Wurrung.
Where: Bendigo Law Courts, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Wednesday and Thursday, May 17 and 18.
CASTLEMAINE JAZZ FESTIVAL
The Castlemaine Jazz Festival is ready to entertain crowds again over the King's Birthday long weekend.
Promising to be bigger and better than ever, the festival features an incredible lineup of new acts.
Special guest, Paul Williamson's quartet performance will feature spirited interpretations of music by the iconic jazz pianist and composer, Thelonius Monk.
The quartet features Paul Williamson (trumpet), Aaron Choulai (piano), Sam Bates (drums) and Blakely McLean Davies (double bass).
Equally as special, guest Andrea Keller is appearing with her trio 'Transients' featuring Julien Wilson (saxophone), Sam Anning (double bass) and Andrea Keller (piano) who will be performing original compositions from all three musicians.
There will be plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Early bird weekend pass on sale now until Sunday, May 14 - $125 (adults), $75 (youth - under 18).
Where: Various locations in Castlemaine.
When: Friday to Sunday, June 9 to 11.
THE SMITH STREET BAND
Melbourne five piece, The Smith Street Band are heading off on a tour in June and July.
2022 saw The Smith Street Band release their sixth studio album, Life After Football.
The album landed Album of the Week at Triple J and includes singles 'I Don't Wanna Do Nothing Forever' (which landed RAGE's feature video).
The most recent album follows on from 2020 album Don't Waste Your Anger which debuted at number one on the ARIA Album Chart.
The band will be in Bendigo on Friday, July 28.
For tickets, click here.
Where: All Seasons, McIvor Highway, Strathdale.
When: Friday, July 28, 7pm.
