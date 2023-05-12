A love of golf shared between two Australian Test cricketing greats has resulted in a Heathcote winery releasing a limited edition Shiraz.
Dean Jones played 52 test matches for Australia between 1984 and 1992 scoring 3631 runs at the impressive average of 46.55.
After retiring from the game, Jones became a member of the Heathcote Golf Club and was regularly seen shooting a round or two at the picturesque course.
MORE NEWS:
He even invited his good mate and former Test captain Allan Border to join him on the course and the pair became a popular favourite with the locals before Jones' untimely death in 2020 aged 59.
The cricketers' connection to Heathcote prompted local Sanguine Estate Winery to release Allan Border's "Maiden Tonne" Shiraz in limited numbers via an online ballot.
The wine was launched on May 7 and only 2000 bottles were released.
Sanguine Estate is owned and run by the Hunter Family in the wine region of Heathcote.
Patriarch, Tony Hunter along with his wife (Linda), son (Mark), daughter (Jodi) and son-in-law (Brett) and daughter-in-law (Melissa) are all major contributors to the multiple award-winning winery.
"It was Dean Jones who encouraged me to enjoy a red wine rather than just drinking beer," Border said.
"Before Deano passed, he introduced me to my first ever Sanguine Shiraz.
"We shared a bottle of Sanguine D'Orsa at his home in Romsey and he said it came from his good mate, Tony Hunter.
"From there, I met Tony and I have developed a very close and deep relationship with the whole family."
Border said he was proud of the wine that bears his name.
"This is not just a wine that I have put my name to," he said.
"I have been actively involved in the entire process, from picking the grapes right through to the blending and final tasting.
"I would really like to thank Mark (Hunter, Sanguine winemaker) who allowed me to come up with a wine that I can genuinely say is unique and very special to me."
Asked why he called his first ever wine Maiden Tonne, Border was happy to provide an explanation.
"Obviously it references my first century in 1979 against Pakistan at the MCG, which was actually bittersweet for me as the ton came when we lost the Test from a position where we should have won," he said.
"There's actually one other more sentimental reason we wanted to call it Maiden Tonne.
"I know my first century proved to the Australian Selectors at the time that I was worthy of my place in the team.
"I want the Maiden Tonne Shiraz to prove to the Australian wine industry just how good and worthy Sanguine Estate is."
OTHER NEWS:
Sanguine Estate's chief executive officer Jodi Marsh said the winery presented Border and his wife Jane with tastings from four of its best barrels.
"The blend that makes up the Maiden Tonne is 100 per cent uniquely Border," she said.
"It's his signature, simple as that.
"It is really important to both Allan and our family that this limited release wine makes its way into the right hands.
"The Maiden Tonne has been developed for those that love cricket, Allan Border, family and exceptional wine. That's why there is a limit of two bottles per person."
Allan Border's Maiden Tonne Shiraz is available via the ballot at https://maidentonne.com.au.
Bottles are $150 each and come numbered with special packaging and labelling.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.