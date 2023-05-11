Let the love for mum grow at a local Landcare planting day, taking place just in time for Mother's Day.
On May 14, Northern Bendigo Landcare Group will join 50 volunteers to regenerate the ecosystem at Gold Leaf Wetland Reserve in Huntly while honouring the special people in their lives.
The group will be planting 1000 native daisy and wattle seedlings to create lower and understorey habitat to encourage more native birdlife to the area.
Group secretary Nicole Howie said this was one of her favourite events the organisation held each year.
"We want people to come down with their mums and take part, or if they'd like to write a message for their mother who has passed, it's a great day to celebrate important people in our lives," she said.
"As a group, we've wanted to be creative about how we connect with nature and I think initiatives like this does exactly that."
This year the group will be looking to consolidate and build on efforts from their last National Tree Day event, which saw the planting of 6000 wetland seedlings in support of the release of an endangered native fish into the area.
Through the sustained support of the 30-member community group to maintain the reserve, locals have benefited from opportunities to interact with nature.
Northern Bendigo Landcare Group have given local high school students hands-on experience in building and establishing bird houses and run nature play sessions for younger children.
"The Seedling Bank support funding [from Planet Ark] has enabled the group to continue supporting the improvements in this public space area; and we hope to see an increase in local engagement to support further environmental maintenance and improvements beyond this event," president Ken Beasley said.
"It is important that small grant opportunities are available at a 'grass roots' level; great to see the Planet Ark Foundation contributing to our local community."
Head to the Gold Leaf Wetland Reserve off Pasley Street, Huntly between 10am and 1pm to plant trees and enjoy a high tea to celebrate Mother's Day.
