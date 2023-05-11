Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Northern Bendigo Landcare Group to host Mother's Day planting day

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated May 11 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicole and Ned Howie will be out celebrating mothers on Sunday at the planting event. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Nicole and Ned Howie will be out celebrating mothers on Sunday at the planting event. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Let the love for mum grow at a local Landcare planting day, taking place just in time for Mother's Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.