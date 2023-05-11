West Australian author, now nature documentary maker, Tim Winton is in central Victoria this week to talk to audiences about his three-part TV series Ningaloo Nyinggulu, which premieres on the ABC on Tuesday night.
The trailer for the program about the "amazing place" Winton has visited and defended over 20 years shows stunningly beautiful underwater scenes, smiling Traditional Owners and drone shots establishing the awe-inspiring scale of its red-cliffed landscape.
But along with the whale fish Ningaloo is known for, we see offshore gas rigs which it is not.
The noted writer has turned his attention to establishing Ningaloo and the adjoining Cape Range peninsula and Exmouth Gulf, now under threat from industrial development, as inviolable icons, but he also has a larger message.
"What you can do locally is pay attention, watch what's happening, appreciate what's there to be lost" and then get organised to fix it, he says.
A Saturday afternoon Castlemaine session is sold out but there are still tickets for the 7pm-8.30pm talk at Kyneton Town Hall.
