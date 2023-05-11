Bendigo Advertiser
Author Tim Winton visits region to promote Ningaloo nature series

By Jenny Denton
Updated May 11 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 12:37pm
Author, now nature documentary producer Tim Winton. Picture by Vee @ Blue Media Exmouth.
West Australian author, now nature documentary maker, Tim Winton is in central Victoria this week to talk to audiences about his three-part TV series Ningaloo Nyinggulu, which premieres on the ABC on Tuesday night.

