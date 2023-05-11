Agriculture Victoria and the City of Greater Bendigo are teaming up to host a free seminar next week focusing on sheep biosecurity.
The workshop, facilitated by Sheep Veterinarian Dr Monica Dickson, will focus on managing worms and biosecurity for small sheep flocks.
The event is an opportunity for small operators to gain valuable information on when to drench sheep and what with, why biosecurity is important on a farm and how to manage it.
City of Greater Bendigo Mayor and chair of the city's Farming Agribusiness Advisory Committee Andrea Metcalf said good biosecurity practices were important.
"It promotes food security and minimises the risk of transmission of infectious diseases," Cr Metcalf said.
"Our practices and habits on properties to reduce the risk of disease is very important and seminar participants will receive a Worm Egg Count Kit to take home to use on their own flocks.
"The seminar is also a great opportunity for participants to ask questions and get answers from a highly respected sheep vet to formulate their own biosecurity plan."
Agriculture Victoria livestock industry development officer Kate McCue said she encouraged all small sheep flock owners in the wider Greater Bendigo area to register for this free seminar to gain valuable information on managing worms and biosecurity planning.
"We believe this is a great opportunity and will provide sheep owners with essential knowledge to help maintain healthy and productive flocks," Ms McCue said.
Small agricultural landholders and artisan producers in the wider Greater Bendigo region are encouraged to attend the free seminar.
It will be held at Peppergreen Farm, Thunder Street, Bendigo from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, May 17 .
A light dinner will be provided and registrations can be made here.
