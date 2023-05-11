Bendigo Advertiser
Jim Crow Creek officially renamed Larni Barramal Yaluk

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated May 11 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 12:30pm
Larni Barramul Yaluk is in both the Hepburn and Mount Alexander Shires and connects to the Loddon River. File picture
Central Victoria's Jim Crow Creek will be officially known as Larni Barramal Yaluk after a name change was gazetted by Geographic Names Victoria.

