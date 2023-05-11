Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball

At age 39 Braves' star Wilson is still setting the tone on court

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated May 11 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Braves women's star veteran Kelly Wilson is coming off a 19-assist performance against Hobart that earned her the NBL1 player of the week.
Bendigo Braves women's star veteran Kelly Wilson is coming off a 19-assist performance against Hobart that earned her the NBL1 player of the week.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.