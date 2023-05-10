Lifeline Loddon Mallee would like to acknowledge and thank our team of volunteers.
Lifeline is Australia's leading suicide prevention service and we rely on more than 11,000 volunteers nationwide, with more than 80 of them based with Lifeline Loddon Mallee both in Bendigo and Sunraysia.
Being a volunteer crisis supporter is a rewarding role, and with it comes extensive training and commitment.
Did you know that Lifeline receives a call every 30 seconds? Every day nine Australians die by suicide, that is more than double the road toll.
Our goal at Lifeline is to turn that nine into zero, and we take our vision very seriously.
We couldn't do what we do at Lifeline without the generosity and commitment of people within the community.
We are grateful for all the support and for each and every volunteer who plays a vital part in empowering others who are experiencing difficult times to change their lives.
If you would like to make a significant impact in your community and help to save lives, we are recruiting now for our centre located in Bendigo and our phone hub in Irymple.
Please contact us at admin@lifelinelm.org.au for more information
If you need to talk, we are here to listen 24/7 on 13 11 14. If you don't feel like talking you can text 24/7 on 0477 13 11 14.
Retired nurse Julie Pellas is making a significant impact in the heart of beautiful Bendigo.
As a dedicated volunteer at Uniting AgeWell Strath-Haven Community, Julie not only enriches the lives of the elderly residents but also pays tribute to her roots in the community.
With National Volunteer Week approaching (May 15-21), it's the perfect time to recognise the tireless efforts of people like Julie.
This year's theme, The Change Makers, celebrates volunteers who drive change and promote inclusion across the Australian community.
Uniting AgeWell CEO, Andrew Kinnersly, acknowledged the vital contributions of volunteers like Julie, whose services have allowed the organisation to grow and flourish.
"This theme rings true for us, where inclusion is a core value underpinning everything we do," he said.
Eight years ago, Julie began volunteering at Strath-Haven Community in Bendigo to spend more time with her parents, who were also residents.
Despite their passing in 2018, she continues to be a beacon of joy for many elderly community members, including parents of her school friends and families of people she has nursed.
Working closely with the lifestyle team, Julie engages residents in various activities, such as outings, bingo, carpet bowls, trivia quizzes, and even organising footy tipping - despite knowing nothing about the sport.
"Everyone is happy with me because I'm so impartial," she laughed.
For Julie, volunteering is more than just a way to give back; it's also a way to connect with others.
"I feel quite selfish, actually," she admitted.
"I absolutely love spending time with the residents, and I find we have so many things in common."
Uniting AgeWell and similar services offer numerous opportunities for volunteers to make a difference in their communities.
There's something to suit all interests, ages and skill levels.
So as National Volunteer Week approaches, let's celebrate the hard work and dedication of change-makers like Julie, who truly make the world a better place.
Have you been thinking about volunteering?
It's easy to see how volunteering can benefit your community, but did you know it can also help you?
In fact, with the benefits stretching from keeping you active to trying out a new career, this could end up as one of the best decisions you make.
Here are six benefits that can come your way:
Volunteering could be the change you're looking for if you're struggling to find a sense of belonging in your community.
In fact, research suggests this is a beneficial way to connect with your community and build positive relationships through building bonds of trust and a sense of giving back.
It may sound like a made-up term, but a helper's high is a documented effect of volunteering your time.
Repeated studies have shown that people who volunteer experience a similar physical effect to those who exercise vigorously or meditate.
This welcome benefit is all thanks to the endorphins your body releases during this positive social contact with others.
Volunteering could be a great step in getting there if improved physical health was at the top of your new year's wish list.
Not only do many volunteering activities require you to get up and move, but it's thought that the positive feelings experienced also help mental health, directly affecting your physical well-being.
If you've been considering a career move or a new skill you'd like to pick up, volunteering could be the best way to try it out.
Additionally, many volunteering opportunities also provide extensive training helping you increase your skill set.
It's for good reason that a life of purpose can lead to a feeling of satisfaction.
In fact, the OECD Better Life Index found that volunteers tend to be more satisfied with their lives thanks to their interaction with other people, setting and achieving goals, and learning new things.
There's no doubt that due to the sense of purpose and appreciation provided through volunteering that you can help lower stress levels.
Thanks to those increased oxytocin levels, volunteering can help slow the mental speed of modern life, causing you to be entirely in the moment and step away feeling refreshed and renewed.