Mother's Day is just around the corner, are you prepared?

It may come as a shock to some - not the good sons and daughters - but to the rest of us (yes, guilty), Sunday marks Mother's Day.
If you're racking your brains to find the perfect gift or event, veto the annual picture frame or arrow-heart tattoo idea, the answer is right in front of you.
Why not stay local to celebrate mum?
Greater Bendigo and surrounds has more than enough happening to make the day as special as it could be and with the last of the autumn colour adorning parks and streets, getting outdoors is a cheap, fun way to spend some time together.
Yes, it would entail some rugging up, so if you'd prefer something a little cosier we've collated a few more activities for your perusal here.
Enjoy your weekend!
