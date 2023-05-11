A top-four Friday night blockbuster opens round four action in the CVFLW with finals hopefuls Bendigo Thunder and Golden Square facing off in a virtual eight-pointer.
Both sides sit inside the top four but are being chased relentlessly by the new girls on the block in Woorinen, who are expected by many to be serious contenders.
How the Bulldogs back up from a bruising contest against Woorinen of the five-day break will likely define the contest.
Exacerbating this even more, the Thunder are fresh as a daisy coming off the bye.
The Bulldogs head in with a strong form line of back-to-back wins, including a thrilling victory in albeit unusual circumstances against the Tigers last weekend as the clock wound down whilst an ambulance was called for Tiger Shelley Clarke following a heavy collision.
A top-four spot might be on the line - if Woorinen can defeat ladder leaders Castlemaine on Sunday, they'll jump the loser of this contest into the four.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.