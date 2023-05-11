Eaglehawk has gaped the rest of the Hockey Central Victoria women's A Grade competition following their thrilling 4-3 win over Sandhurst last weekend.
The win sees the Hawks go six points clear on top of the ladder and remain undefeated from four games.
While the loss condemned Sandhurst to an 0-4 start to their 2023 campaign, there is enough to work with.
Besides their round two 5-0 defeat by Strathdale, they have lost their remaining three contests by only one goal.
In the other HCV women's A Grade contest Bendigo Senjuns completed a quick turnaround against Strathdale, who defeated them 4-1 on opening weekend.
The 1-0 victory has the Senjuns now levelled on points with Strathdale, and they'll get a good litmus test of just how far they've come in the past month when they face the pacesetting Hawks next weekend.
Strathdale will look to bounce back at home to Sandhurst.
The B Grade men's competition saw its first draw of the season, with the top two, Sandhurst and Eaglehawk, both failing to find a winner, finishing 2-2.
Results in the B Grade women's went as expected, with Bendigo Senjuns accounting for Strathdale 4-0 and Maryborough comfortably getting home against Eaglehawk 3-0.
The A Grade Men's had the weekend off and won't play again until 28 May.
HCV round four results:
A-grade women: Eaglehawk 4 d Sandhurst 3, Bendigo Senjuns 1 d Strathdale 0
B-grade men: Sandhurst 2 drew Eaglehawk 2
B-grade women: Bendigo Senjuns 4 d Strathdale 0, Maryborough 3 d Eaglehawk 0
