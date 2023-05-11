THE BFNL's 17-and-under representative team and the BSNA's 13-and-under side have enhanced their preparations for a shot at next month's Netball Victoria Association Championships by claiming tournament gold in Bendigo last weekend.
Playing their first tournaments of the year, both came away as winners at the annual Golden City Netball Association Junior Tournament.
Forty representative teams went head-to-head across three age divisions, with Ballarat Pride taking the honours in the 15-and-under division with a 13-8 grand final victory.
In a thrilling 17-and-under grand final, the BFNL - jointly coached by Nicole Donnellon and Sharni McPherson - survived an epic to defeat Central Murray 18-16.
Two extra periods were required to separate the two teams after scores were tied at 10 after 14 minutes of regulation time.
Both teams added four goals in the first six-minute phase of overtime, before a second period was played in which the winner was determined by the first team to achieve a two-goal margin.
A pair of goals by Gisborne's Bella Connors after the scores were tied at 16 sealed a hard-fought win for the BFNL, ensuring the team will head to this weekend's tournament in Echuca with plenty of confidence.
Co-coach McPherson said it was great to see the squad come together so quickly, having only trained together over the last month.
"They really gelled from the first centre pass and were able to execute all the things we have implemented at training. They did a fantastic job," she said.
"The grand final was the third time we played Central Murray during the day, so we had worked each other out a bit.
"It was really hard, they transitioned straight into extra time, so the girls couldn't change positions and had to keep battling it out, but they stuck at it."
McPherson revealed the squad was well prepared for extra time having worked on scenarios for tight finishes during training.
She praised the efforts of the team's three defenders, Ella Patten (Maryborough), Layla O'Shea (Strathfieldsaye) and Megan Wilson (Castlemaine) in an all-round team effort.
The BFNL players wore black armbands as a mark of a respect to coach Donnellon's mother Colleen Guild, who passed away on May 1, at age 79.
Coached by four-time Sandhurst premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist, the BSNA's 13-and-under Purple team capped an unbeaten run in the Golden City tournament with a 13-6 grand final win over North Central.
"I had a suspicion they would be a handy little team. and to not lose a game was a great effort," Gilchrist said.
"We're lucky where we have a really talented age group right now."
"We had seven games through the rounds and then we played the first final against the Heathcote league and were able to beat North Central in the grand final.
"So it's off to Echuca this week before the Association Champs northern qualifiers back here in two weekends' time.
"We need to finish top-two in that to get ourselves to Melbourne.
"It will be a pretty similar line-up of teams - but probably a few more - so I imagine between last weekend and Echuca this weekend, we'll get a good look at most of the opposition."
A pleasing feature for the BSNA this season has been the addition of 13-and-under and 15-and-under development teams to compete in the Golden City and Echuca tournaments.
"It's great we can take two teams to these first two tournaments to encourage further development for next year," Gilchrist said.
"There is a lot of bottom-age girls in those development teams and they are gaining good tournament experience.
"The 13-and-under development team only missed out on finals on percentage, so the future is bright for the BSNA."
