Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Netball tournament wins for BFNL 17-and-under and BSNA 13-and-under representative teams

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 11 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE BFNL's 17-and-under representative team and the BSNA's 13-and-under side have enhanced their preparations for a shot at next month's Netball Victoria Association Championships by claiming tournament gold in Bendigo last weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.