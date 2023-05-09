STEPHEN Tomkins and Ella Fitcher emerged as the open singles winners when the Bendigo Tennis Association held its first tournament of the competitive play calendar at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre recently.
The Bendigo April Open and Junior event showcased around 150 players from all over the state, with those playing in the open section competing for prize money, while those in the junior section were vying for critical ranking points with Tennis Australia's newly implemented Australia Junior Tour ranking system.
The new system provides junior players with opportunities to compete for qualifying points throughout the year for the end-of-season Junior Tour Masters in Melbourne, as well as their respective state masters events.
After losing in the open men's final in Ballarat a few days earlier, Tomkins was successful in Bendigo, defeating Jack Bassett 6-4 6-4 to claim the men's open singles title and the $550 prize.
Bassett turned his singles misfortune into doubles joy by combining with Jeremy O'Brien to claim the men's open title after a 6-1, 7-5 win over Archie Frost and Jake Bucek.
In the women's singles final, Ella Fitcher defeated Minami Tan 6-4 7-6 to claim the title and the $550 prize.
Fitcher was also victorious in the women's doubles with her sister Maggie Fitcher, with the Melbourne-based players claiming a 6-2, 2-6, 10-3 victory over Tan and her partner Sophie Brooks-Gay.
Castlemaine's Cielo Demaria O'Sullivan was victorious in the under-16 boys' singles event, with Castlemaine's Joaquin Demaria O'Sullivan and his doubles partner Easton Dowker finishing runners-up in the under-14 boys' doubles.
Castlemaine's Lewis Murray finished runner-up in the men's open match-play event.
Bendigo Tennis Club's Ethan Schoder was runner-up in the under-10 boys' singles event.
South Bendigo's Amra Fleming and Henry Greaves both finished runners-up in their respective under-12 match-play singles events.
The Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre is aiming to give young tennis enthusiasts from the region the chance to become a ballkid at next year's Australian Open.
The centre will host level one ballkids trials on May 24 and 31 at 5pm.
Online registrations are compulsory, with no walk-ups on the day accepted.
Ballkids need to be aged between 12 and 15 years old on January 1 of the event year (2024) to be eligible for selection.
There is no cost to attend the trials.
For registrations visit https://ballkids.tennis.com.au/Register.aspx
