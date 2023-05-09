Bendigo Advertiser
Stephen Tomkins and Ella Fitcher claim open singles titles at Bendigo tournament

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 11 2023 - 9:38am, first published May 10 2023 - 8:30am
STEPHEN Tomkins and Ella Fitcher emerged as the open singles winners when the Bendigo Tennis Association held its first tournament of the competitive play calendar at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre recently.

