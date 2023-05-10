Rail passengers travelling between Echuca and Bendigo will need to swap trains for coaches for the next six weeks.
Until June 21, the change in public transport will occur to make way for line upgrades along the tracks.
"We ask passengers to allow up to 50 minutes extra for the journey while services are disrupted," a V/Line spokesperson said.
During this time, crews will reconstruct and repair track formation, replace 15,000 sleepers and more than 50,000 tonnes of ballast, and will upgrade bridges and drainage.
MORE NEWS:
"These upgrades will improve reliability and pave the way for trains to run at faster speeds along sections of the track in the future," the spokesperson said.
For Epsom passengers, services which usually originate or terminate at Echuca and stop at Epsom will be replaced by coaches, but services which originate or terminate at Epsom will continue to run as normal.
A dedicated taxi replacement service will be in place for passengers travelling to and from Huntly station.
Passengers are encouraged to download the temporary timetable from the PTV or V/Line websites, as coaches will depart Echuca up to 15 minutes earlier than the usual train schedule to ensure connection with trains at Bendigo.
OTHER STORIES:
Passengers are encouraged to visit ptv.vic.gov.au/disruptions for more information and to plan their journey.
Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or via the VicTraffic mobile app.
The latest public transport information and network status is available at ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.