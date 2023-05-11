Federal member Lisa Chesters has defended the government's first full budget against criticism by the opposition that it fails to deliver for rural communities on roads, flood recovery and community projects.
In a post-budget interview with the Bendigo Advertiser Senate Nationals leader and former federal infrastructure minister Bridget McKenzie claimed there was a lack of funding for new roads and flood recovery efforts in the budget and that regional Australia was missing out on community infrastructure.
However, Ms Chesters hit back at the claims, accusing the senator of not analysing the document properly.
"Senator McKenzie was always going to come out in opposition to this budget and clearly hasn't read the budget closely at all," the Member for Bendigo said.
"The funding is there for the Roads to Recovery Program, funding is there for the Black Spots program.
"Extra funding has also been made available to our local councils through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Fund to help local councils do more of that work."
In a swipe at Ms McKenzie, who presided over what Labor dubbed the "regional rorts scheme" in the former government, Ms Chesters contrasted the Albanese government's new regional grants fund with the previous government's "colour-coded spreadsheets and single-line items".
"We've established a regional grants fund, for which the guidelines were released last week, where councils, like lots of other not-for-profit groups can, through a competitive tender process, put forward their expression of interest to receive federal government funding to build local infrastructure projects," she said.
The $600 million Growing Regions Program was officially announced by Ms Chesters together with current Infrastructure Minister Catherine King on Monday.
It replaces the $1.38 billion Coalition government Building Better Regions Fund, which was axed in October last year following a damning audit by the Australian National Audit Office, which found that two thirds of the infrastructure projects funded were not "the most meritorious" and seats held by Nationals MPs received more than $100 million worth of projects than were warranted.
On flood reconstruction, Ms Chesters said a $1 billion commonwealth-state government partnership for rebuilding and mitigation around natural disasters, the Disaster Ready Fund, had been established by the government in October last year.
Applications from local government and other organisations for funding under it were currently being assessed.
"It is a bit disappointing that people are criticising the budget for not having the money when we established the fund to address those needs back in October," she said.
"That work is all ongoing but it doesn't appear in our budget as a single line item because that's not how we're doing government. We're working in partnership and in collaboration with the states, giving them the funding to make sure it's allocated to the areas of most need."
Ms Chesters also claimed to be "confused" by the suggestion there was a lack of federal funding for the Commonwealth Games, saying she had received no direct request for federal government help with
Conversations with the Victorian government about funding for athletes accommodation that could later be transformed into social housing were ongoing, she said.
