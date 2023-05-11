"Almost everyone" in the Bendigo electorate would benefit from the federal budget handed down on Tuesday night, according to the local member for parliament.
While the Albanese government's first budget, in October 2022, had focused on reconstruction, manufacturing and energy, this one was more targeted on vulnerable people and healthcare, Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters said.
Particularly significant among its $14.6 billion centrepiece of initiatives aimed at helping Australians struggling with the cost of living were its "enormous" changes to bulk-billing.
Bulk billing changes
According to Treasury, Ms Chesters said, the tripling of the $38 bulk-billing incentive for doctors would benefit more than 76,000 children, pensioners and concession card-holders in the electorate, who would "now only need their Medicare card and not their credit card to access the GP".
That would in turn reduce pressure on Bendigo Health's emergency department.
The change was "most definitely welcomed" by Rural Doctors Association of Australia president and Gannawarra shire resident, Dr Megan Belot.
While what the budget delivered for rural health wasn't "the huge reform" the RDAA was hoping for, Dr Belot said it showed the government had been listening to advocacy from the regions.
Importantly, the bulk billing incentive increase would ensure rural doctors were able to continue to offer medical services without charge to vulnerable patients.
It was positive that the rebate was weighted to provide a greater return for rural and remote GPs, while other initiatives that had been funded would make it a bit easier to run practices in the country and attract GPs to them.
On changes to prescriptions, Ms Chesters said 41,000 members of her electorate would benefit from the - already announced - increase enabling two months worth of medication to be obtained with a single prescription.
Just under 7000 people in the electorate would qualify for a $40 a fortnight boost to JobSeeker, Austudy and Youth Allowance rates, and a 15 per cent rent assistance increase, amounting to up to $31 more a fortnight, Ms Chesters said, a major part of the government's "social safety net" changes.
There have been mixed reactions to the budget's welfare increases, with the Australian Council of Social Service criticising them as "well below what is required".
"The government is providing an increase of $2.85 a day for people with the least," the organisation said in a statement.
"The Stage 3 tax cuts will deliver $25 a day to people on the highest incomes. We have our priorities wrong."
Overall, Labor's first full budget was a "cautious start", according to La Trobe University associate professor Ian Tulloch.
"Politically it's a fairly fine balancing act that they've done," he said, noting that delivering a surplus for the first time in 15 years had "taken a lot of the sting out of Coalition criticisms" of Labor's capacity to manage money.
While it had been a long time since "those at the bottom end of the income spectrum" had benefited from a budget, "there would be a lot of people disappointed that the government didn't bite the bullet and do any major changes to the welfare area," Mr Tulloch said.
"The really interesting thing for the next budget is what they're going to do with these stage 3 tax cuts."
"I hope they've got the guts to bite the bullet on that."
Mr Tulloch said many of the criticisms of the budget by the opposition - for instance on flood recovery and roads - related to areas of state responsibility.
