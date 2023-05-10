HDFNL issues suspended $2000 fine to Heathcote following umpire abuse

THE Heathcote District Football-Netball League has issued a suspended $2000 fine to Heathcote.
The suspended fine for the Saints is in response to umpire abuse by a spectator following Heathcote's two-point loss to White Hills at Scott Street in round three.
"This incident acts as a warning to all the clubs that umpires must be treated with respect and that will be reiterated at a meeting tonight," HDFNL chairman Peter Cole said on Wednesday.
"It has got to the stage where there is a shortage of umpires and we are already doing our reserves and under-18s ourselves, so we want this to be a reminder to treat our umpires with respect.
"There has been an incident that we've acted on and we want it to be the last one we have to deal with."
Heathcote issued a statement to its members and spectators via its Facebook page following the $2000 fine, which is suspended until the end of this season.
"However, if there is one more incident of umpire abuse from anyone from the Heathcote Football-Netball Club the fine will be activated immediately," the statement from president Rebecca Dickinson read.
"A reminder to all the HFNC members and visitors supporting our teams, zero tolerance is in place for any form of abuse towards umpires and officials at our games within the HDFNL.
"Proven instances of breaches of the AFL Central Victoria code of conduct policy (general) will result in disciplinary action and could potentially result in individuals not being permitted into future games throughout the year.
"I am confident that everyone understands the need for respectful behaviours while attending HDFNL games and look forward to enjoying many more wins with you throughout the 2023 season."
The White Hills-Heathcote game was an enthralling encounter between what is shaping as two top contenders, with the Demons prevailing 17.13 (115) to 17.11 (113) under lights at Scott Street.
"It was a tight game and people just need to think before they speak... just imagine it's one of your family members out there umpiring," Dickinson said.
Dickinson said the Saints would welcome anyone who had an interest in umpiring to assist not only the Saints, but any HDFNL club, in officiating reserves and under-18 games.
"We're looking for umpires every Saturday for our reserves and under-18 games and for those who are interested, we are more than happy to give you a try," Dickinson said.
Heathcote hosts Elmore in round five this Saturday.
