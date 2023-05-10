An emerging artist's painting of the late Uncle Jack Charles will hang permanently at Ulumbarra Theatre, after the City of Greater Bendigo purchased the piece.
Former Bendigo Senior Secondary College student and First Nations woman Keira Long, 19, said she created the piece to celebrate Uncle Jack's life as an actor, musician and activist.
Long said she was inspired by her dad's personal experience with Uncle Jack and the "big influence he had on mob".
"He helped my dad directly with the Torch program," she said. "He was a really good mentor for the Aboriginal prisoners in jail.
"The encouragement that he gave towards my father really impacted him positively."
Uncle Jack had a career across five decades in stage, television and film. Part of the stolen generations, he endured personal challenges including abuse as a child and heroin addiction.
After many stints in jail, he started campaigning for all Aboriginal people, especially as a mentor for Aboriginal youth in the prison system.
Long said the bright colours in the background and clothing represented Uncle Jack's "quirky and outgoing personality", as well as his advocacy as a gay man.
The portrait was first displayed at the opening of Bendigo's Djaa Djuwima gallery at the Bendigo Visitor Centre last November, and was purchased by the City of Greater Bendigo for $2000.
"It's going to be pretty exciting when it goes up," Long said.
"I hope that my artwork is able to continue on his legacy and for everything that he did, not only for prisoners, but also for community and the LGBTQ community."
A newly installed billboard at the back of the Capital Theatre was also displaying the artwork for the next six months.
The billboard was curated by Bendigo Venues and Events and was expected to be an "additional space to showcase and support local creatives".
The City's First Nations art officer Janet Bromley said it was great to see the temporary space celebrate a budding Aboriginal artist.
"It's [there] to encourage and give space for artists across Bendigo to explore," she said.
"Art is vibrant in the city, it gives you an idea of what the city's about. It's a good thing to be a history marker and it's a good way to influence people in a good way."
Bromley, a Yorta Yorta artist, said Long's artwork was a good tribute to Uncle Jack.
"He just inspired people," she said. "He was such a happy jokey person that he embraced everybody who came across him.
"He was just a wonderful person and a really good representative of what support an elder can be to other people as well too in that way that he encouraged people."
