City of Greater Bendigo purchases Uncle Jack Charles artwork to hang at the Capital theatre

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated May 11 2023 - 10:36am, first published May 10 2023 - 3:30pm
City of Greater Bendigo First Nations art officer Janet Bromley and First Nations artist Keira Long, with Long's Uncle Jack Charles artwork. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
An emerging artist's painting of the late Uncle Jack Charles will hang permanently at Ulumbarra Theatre, after the City of Greater Bendigo purchased the piece.

