Lower inflation, asset write-offs and moderate incentives for electrification handed down in the federal government's 2023/24 budget are positive steps for Bendigo businesses, according to the city's business sector.
Be.Bendigo CEO Rob Herbert said despite the expectation of a "modest" budget due to a significant national debt, higher-chain budget announcements on renewables would filter down to small businesses in Bendigo.
"There's some high level budget announcements, and they will flow through to some local businesses that are transitioning away from fossil fuels," Mr Herbert said.
The government plans to power the renewables thrust with a $392.4 million Industry Growth Program, aiming to support Australian small-to-medium-sized enterprises to commercialise ideas and grow operations, in line with the National Reconstruction Fund's focus on low-emissions technologies.
Mr Herbert said while the implementation of renewables in Bendigo businesses was perhaps a longer game, the budget's encouragement to switch to greener-energy was a step in the right direction.
"It certainly continues that journey on encouraging businesses to look at all their options to transition to renewable energy alternatives," he said.
"It has to do with innovation, and in some of those things heavy vehicles, transitioning from diesel based machinery to renewable energies, there's still still some work to play out in terms of finding practical solutions for businesses to make that transition."
Mr Herbert said it was too early to tell what the electrification of businesses in Bendigo would look like in the real-world, but that the budget could allow capacity to explore options.
"It's a difficult one, no answer at this point. But there will be opportunities. In terms of exactly what that looks like its still to be worked through across business."
Labor's budget forecasted inflation to have reached its peak at seven per cent, and expects it to come within the two to three percent preferred band by 2025.
Mr Herbert said a decrease in the inflation rate would benefit businesses and consumers by driving down operating costs.
"If that does play out how it's been forecast that will provide a benefit to businesses, particularly with debt, and also the broader community as well," he said.
"If inflationary costs ease, then it's cheaper to do business in general terms, and in turn those costs will then ease for consumers to deal with businesses."
Another feature of Labor's budget was a $20,000 instant asset write-off for businesses with annual turnover below $10 million to be in place from July 1, 2023 to 2024.
Mr Herbert said while the write-off was welcome, some businesses don't have the cash flow to meet program thresholds.
"The caveat around that is that businesses have to have the cash to make the investment for improved and energy efficiencies in order to get that asset write off," he said.
"And in some instances, there'll be businesses that won't be in a position to do that."
