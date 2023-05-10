Bendigo Advertiser
Inflation, assets and green energy for Bendigo business in budget

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated May 10 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 10:24am
Be.Bendigo CEO Rob Herbert. Picture by Jenny Denton
Be.Bendigo CEO Rob Herbert. Picture by Jenny Denton

Lower inflation, asset write-offs and moderate incentives for electrification handed down in the federal government's 2023/24 budget are positive steps for Bendigo businesses, according to the city's business sector.

Local News

