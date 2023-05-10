5 online bookstores for Australian readers

An individual book in physical form contains within it something quite singular and cohesive; it's a complete, corporeal, unified entity in itself. Picture Shuttestock

This is branded content.

Are physical books a thing of the past? It certainly feels that way sometimes. How many people do you know who still buy and read hard-copies of novels, biographies, history books, essay collections, etc? I'll bet the number is quite small, or at least much smaller than it was 10, 15 years ago.

Most of my family and friends are on e-readers and have been for years. I understand, to some degree, the inherent appeal: the simple convenience of being able to purchase nearly any book you could want and have it in your hands within seconds. (But is it really in your hands? I'll turn to that presently.) And of course e-readers have the added advantage of portability. With an e-reader you can quite literally carry thousands of books in one hand, just as smartphones make it possible to carry an entire music library around in our pockets.

But e-readers are not for me. I've tried them. They're okay. But they lack the tactile element of the reading experience which, for me and others, is rather important. The ability to see and feel your progress as you work your way through the book is lost. Beautiful cover art (if it happens to be beautiful) is lost. The agreeable smell of print on paper, lost. No marginalia allowed either. And there are no rare first edition versions available on Kindle, are there? No.

Beyond that, an individual book in physical form (a good one, anyway) contains within it something quite singular and cohesive; it's a complete, corporeal, unified entity in itself. A cultural and/or artistic artifact.



There's something profane, sacrilegious, about taking a (good) book and reducing it to a trivial download, at which point it becomes lost in a homogeneous sea of intangible digital objects. E-readers rob books of their identities. They become virtual. If they can't be seen, touched, smelt, heard, do books really exist at all?

Okay, you don't go in for the metaphysics of it. Fair enough. There are other reasons to return to hard-copy books. Case in point, the recent rows over the decision of certain publishing houses (I won't name names) to employ something called "sensitivity readers" to give advice regarding what ought to be cut from new editions of classic texts with the goal of ... well, I must admit that I don't know what their endgame is.



Anyhow, upon catching wind of this monkey business, many people expressed dismay and disapproval. Well, one way to ensure that your books haven't been fiddled with, that they've been printed precisely as their authors intended, is to buy them used.

Hence, I've included a few used book shops in the following list of online book sellers currently doing business in Australia. (I buy from a few of them regularly, and always use courier Bendigo for swift delivery.) Some have physical stores as well. Have a look.

Booktopia

Booktopia is one of the largest online bookstores in Australia, if not the largest. I don't have the statistics on that. At any rate, it's got a massive selection of books in all categories. The prices are fair, and the delivery via courier service is rapid. Apart from books, Booktopia sells magazines, games and puzzles, stationary and, yes, e-books.

It is perhaps germane to note that Booktopia was recently made to pay a $6 million fine for making misleading claims concerning its customers' rights with regard to refunds.

World of Books

World of Books, or WoB for short, has an inventory containing more than 7 million books. Many of them are used, meaning you can get a book in very good condition at a very low price. One could also buy music, DVDs and video games from WoB, if one were so inclined.

Kinokuniya

Kinokuniya is famous among Sydney's bookworms. True to its name, it stocks a good deal of Japanese material including fiction, cookbooks and comics. It's well stocked with English and Chinese books as well. Buy from them online, or look them up the next time you're in Sydney; they're located on George Street and open seven days a week.

QBD Books

QBD Books: another Australian online book retailer with a huge selection of stuff spanning every genre. Check out their sale section where you can find books for upwards of 70 per cent off the normal retail price. QBD runs a book club and holds various events as well.

Brotherhood Books