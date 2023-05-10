PREMIER DATA: BFNL round four by the numbers; Manuel's huge game

A LOOK at last Saturday's round four of the Bendigo Football-Netball League according to the Premier Data statistical information.
Not just a first win of the season for the Tigers following a 0-3 start, but the 156-point margin over the Magpies at home gave their percentage a significant boost from 38.9 to 94.3.
Tigers' star mid/forward Cameron Manuel is regarded as one of the genuine X-factors of the competition and he showed why with a monster game.
Manuel collected 45 possessions (33 kicks, 12 handballs) at 80 per cent efficiency, 11 marks, 10 clearances and drove the Tigers inside 50 14 times while also hitting the scoreboard with three goals.
Manuel's 227 ranking points have been bettered only across the first four rounds by Eaglehawk's Ben Thompson's 256-point game, also against Maryborough, in round two.
The Tigers had the top seven ranked players on the ground, which included Manuel, forward Ethan Foreman (173), defender Harrison Huntley (170) in game 150, Bailey McGee (168) and ruckman Jayden Eales (167) all having more than 160 points.
Chris Freeman, who laid the most tackles in the game with 10, was Maryborough's highest-rated player with 137 points.
Gisborne inside midfielder Flynn Lakey was the standout player of the game with 196 ranking points and duly recognised as the Bulldogs' recipient of the Pat Cronin Foundation Medal.
Lakey's 41 disposal game included dishing out 33 handballs, with 26 of his possessions contested, while he also had a game-high 13 clearances.
To put Lakey's 13 clearances into perspective, it's just under half of what Kangaroo Flat (27) had as a team.
Kangaroo Flat's Mitch Collins brought plenty of pressure to the contest, laying 19 tackles and now has the second most in the competition with 35 behind team-mate Mitch Trewhella's 42.
A result 14 years in the making for South Bendigo, which hadn't beaten Golden Square at Wade Street since round three of 2009.
Since then they had lost 12 Wade Street games against the Bulldogs by an average of 53 points before Saturday's breakthrough victory that has the Bloods sitting inside the top three.
The Bloods' win featured another strong outing from new ruckman Mac Cameron, who racked up 43 hit outs and 11 clearances, as well as 19 disposals.
Cameron leads the BFNL for hit outs with 201 and is the Bloods' top ranked player through four rounds with 567 points.
Bloods' ball magnet Cooper Leon had his best game of the season so far with 32 disposals, 12 marks and seven clearances, while skipper Jack Geary was sensational for the Bulldogs.
The top-ranked player on the ground with 188 points, Geary collected 34 possessions (19 kicks, 15 handballs), kicked three goals, while at the other end of the ground also rebounded the ball from the defensive 50 six times.
Been a big fortnight for the Dragons with back-to-back wins over Strathfieldsaye and Golden Square and at 4-0 are one of two unbeaten sides.
The eye test suggested the Dragons' Andrew Collins was the most influential player on the ground, particularly in the second half playing midfield/forward.
Numbers-wise Collins had 22 disposals, 13 marks and kicked two goals, with seven of his touches coming in the final term that had started with the game still up for grabs.
One of the key points of interest heading into the game was how would the Storm handle star Sandhurst big man Hamish Hosking with ruckman Tim Hosking among a plethora of Storm players sidelined.
While Hosking (97 points, including 31 hit-outs) was one of the top ranked players on the ground, so too was Storm ruckman Jed Brereton (93 points), while the centre clearances were scored as a narrow 10-8 victory to Sandhurst.
A 166-point mauling by the undefeated Hawks in which Ben Thompson cracked the 40-possession barrier for the second time in the first month.
Thompson's 44 touches were just shy of the 45 he had against Maryborough in round two and in what has been a continuation from what was a strong season last year, he is a mile in front of the player rankings with 707 points - 126 clear of Gisborne's Braidon Blake.
The Hawks had the top five ranked players in the game, while on a tough day for the Magpies Callum McConachy (135 points), who laid a game-high 11 tackles to go with 25 touches, was their best performer.
RANKING POINTS
1. Cameron Manuel (Kyn) 227
2. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 196
3. Ben Thompson (Eh) 191
4. Jack Geary (GS) 188
5. Connor Dalgleish (Eh) 185
6. Ethan Foreman (Kyn) 173
7. Harrison Huntley (Kyn) 170
8. Bailey McGee (Kyn) 168
9. Jayden Eales (Kyn) 167
10. Billy Evans (Eh) 165
DISPOSALS
1. Cameron Manuel (Kyn) 45
2. Ben Thompson (Eh) 44
3. Billy Evans (Eh) 43
4. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 41
5. John Watson (Cas) 39
6. Jarryn Geary (Eh) 38
7. Alex Brown (Mb) 38
8. Ryan O'Keefe (KF) 35
9. Luke Webb (Strath) 35
10. Jack Geary (GS) 34
KICKS
1. Cameron Manuel (Kyn) 33
2. Alex Brown (Mb) 31
3. Luke Webb (Strath) 31
4. John Watson (Cas) 26
5. Jake Thrum (GS) 26
6. Braydan Torpey (SB) 24
7. Matt Filo (Cas) 23
8. Harrison Huntley (Kyn) 23
9. Lachlan Gill (Strath) 23
10. Ethan Foreman (Kyn) 22
HANDBALLS
1. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 33
2. Ben Thompson (Eh) 27
3. Billy Evans (Eh) 25
4. Jarryn Geary (Eh) 17
5. Jack Geary (GS) 15
6. Joel Mullen (Eh) 14
7. Dillon Williams (Eh) 14
8. Ryan O'Keefe (KF) 14
9. John Watson (Cas) 13
10. Dylan Hird (Eh) 13
MARKS
1. Harrison Huntley (Kyn) 13
2. Ethan Foreman (Kyn) 13
3. Andrew Collins (Sand) 13
4. Cooper Leon (SB) 12
5. Jon Coe (GS) 12
6. Ben Thompson (Eh) 11
7. Cameron Manuel (Kyn) 11
8. Thomas Quinn (Kyn) 11
9. Charlie Langford (Eh) 10
10. Lachlan Wright (Sand) 10
CLEARANCES
1. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 13
2. Matt Filo (Cas) 11
3. Mac Cameron (SB) 11
4. Billy Evans (Eh) 10
5. Connor Dalgleish (Eh) 10
6. Brody Haddow (SB) 10
7. Cameron Manuel (Kyn) 10
8. Hamish Hosking (Sand) 10
9. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 9
10. Sam Graham (Gis) 9
CONTESTED POSSESSIONS
1. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 26
2. Ben Thompson (Eh) 23
3. Jack Geary (GS) 19
4. Cameron Manuel (Kyn) 18
5. Brody Haddow (SB) 17
6. Mac Cameron (SB) 17
7. Matt Filo (Cas) 16
8. Jarryn Geary (Eh) 16
9. Cooper Leon (SB) 16
10. Macklan Lord (Gis) 16
TACKLES
1. Mitch Collins (KF) 20
2. Callum McConachy (Cas) 15
3. Chris Freeman (Mb) 12
4. Ben Thompson (Eh) 11
5. Brody Haddow (SB) 11
6. Mitch Trewhella (KF) 11
7. Dillon Williams (Eh) 9
8. Liam Spear (Gis) 9
9. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 9
10. Lucas Hurse (Mb) 9
INSIDE 50s
1. Cameron Manuel (Kyn) 14
2. Joel Mullen (Eh) 8
3. Ben Thompson (Eh) 8
4. Liam Barrett (GS) 8
5. Sam Graham (Gis) 8
6. Jai Howell (Mb) 8
7. Lewin Davis (Eh) 7
8. Dylan Hird (Eh) 7
9. Jarryn Geary (Eh) 7
10. Kallen Geary (Eh) 7
REBOUND 50s
1. Alex Brown (Mb) 15
2. Ryan O'Keefe (KF) 12
3. John Watson (Cas) 11
4. Luke Webb (Strath) 10
5. Jake Thrum (GS) 9
6. Harrison Huntley (Kyn) 9
7. Brodie Byrne (Cas) 8
8. Liam Wilkinson (Cas) 7
9. Andrew Vanheumen (SB) 6
10. Jack Geary (GS) 6
HIT OUTS
1. Toby Roberts (KF) 51
2. Connor Dalgleish (Eh) 48
3. Braidon Blake (Gis) 46
4. Mac Cameron (SB) 43
5. Matt Compston (GS) 34
6. Jayden Eales (Kyn) 33
7. Hamish Hosking (Sand) 31
8. Ty Stewart (Mb) 28
9. James Orr (Kyn) 20
10. Jed Brereton (Strath) 16
RANKING POINTS
1. Ben Thompson (Eh) 707
2. Braidon Blake (Gis) 581
3. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 571
4. Caleb Fisher (Kyn) 571
5. Connor Dalgleish (Eh) 570
6. Mac Cameron (SB) 567
7. Billy Evans (Eh) 548
8. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 542
9. John Watson (Cas) 541
10. Cooper Leon (SB) 536
DISPOSALS
1. John Watson (Cas) 164
2. Ben Thompson (Eh) 144
3. Alex Brown (Mb) 137
4. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 130
5. Jake Moorhead (Strath) 129
6. Luke Webb (Strath) 127
7. Matt Filo (Cas) 123
8. Caleb Fisher (Kyn) 119
9. Billy Evans (Eh) 119
10. Callum McCarty (Strath) 114
KICKS
1. John Watson (Cas) 130
2. Alex Brown (Mb) 109
3. Luke Webb (Strath) 100
4. Caleb Fisher (Kyn) 94
5. Jake Thrum (GS) 91
6. Braydan Torpey (SB) 90
7. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 89
8. Bryce Curnow (Sand) 83
9. Matt Filo (Cas) 77
10. Harrison Huntley (Kyn) 75
HANDBALLS
1. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 93
2. Ben Thompson (Eh) 75
3. Daniel Clohesy (Strath) 61
4. Hamish Hosking (Sand) 61
5. Jake Moorhead (Strath) 58
6. Billy Evans (Eh) 56
7. Callum McCarty (Strath) 55
8. Mitch Trewhella (KF) 54
9. Connor Dalgleish (Eh) 47
10. Terry Reeves (GS) 46
MARKS
1. Brodie Byrne (Cas) 36
2. Ryan O'Keefe (KF) 34
3. Ben Thompson (Eh) 34
4. Callum McCarty (Strath) 36
5. Harrison Huntley (Kyn) 32
6. Jon Coe (GS) 32
7. Caleb Fisher (Kyn) 32
8. John Watson (Cas) 31
9. Dylan Hird (Eh) 30
10. Jake Thrum (GS) 29
CLEARANCES
1. Hamish Hosking (Sand) 49
2. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 39
3. Brody Haddow (SB) 36
4. Billy Evans (Eh) 33
5. Ben Thompson (Eh) 33
6. Matt Filo (Cas) 29
7. Cooper Leon (SB) 29
8. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 29
9. Callum McCarty (Strath) 28
10. Terry Reeves (GS) 28
CONTESTED POSSESSIONS
1. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 81
2. Hamish Hosking (Sand) 81
3. Ben Thompson (Eh) 79
4. Matt Filo (Cas) 55
5. Billy Evans (Eh) 55
6. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 55
7. Cooper Leon (SB) 54
8. Callum McCarty (Strath) 50
9. Braidon Blake (Gis) 50
10. Mitch Trewhella (KF) 48
TACKLES
1. Mitch Trewhella (KF) 42
2. Mitch Collins (KF) 35
3. Ben Thompson (Eh) 34
4. Joel Swatton (Mb) 31
5. Nathan Horbury (SB) 31
6. Sam Griffiths (SB) 30
7. Chris Freeman (Mb) 29
8. Callum McConachy (Cas) 28
9. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 27
10. Brody Haddow (SB) 24
INSIDE 50s
1. Noah Wheeer (Eh) 30
2. Ben Thompson (Eh) 30
3. Cameron Manuel (Kyn) 29
4. Jake Moorhead (Strath) 26
5. Brody Haddow (SB) 24
6. Dylan Hird (Eh) 21
7. Nathan Horbury (SB) 20
8. Lewin Davis (Eh) 20
9. Luke Ellings (Gis) 19
10. Sam Graham (Gis) 19
REBOUND 50s
1. Alex Brown (Mb) 50
2. John Watson (Cas) 45
3. Bryce Curnow (Sand) 33
4. Braydan Torpey (SB) 33
5. Caleb Fisher (Kyn) 32
6. Kya Lanfranchi (Mb) 29
7. Jake Thrum (GS) 28
8. Luke Webb (Strath) 27
9. Harrison Huntley (Kyn) 26
10. Brodie Byrne (Cas) 24
HIT OUTS
1. Mac Cameron (SB) 201
2. Hamish Hosking (Sand) 166
3. Connor Dalgleish (Eh) 158
4. Ty Stewart (Mb) 139
5. Matt Compston (GS) 134
6. Braidon Blake (Gis) 129
7. James Orr (Kyn) 18
8. Toby Roberts (KF) 102
9. Tim Hosking (Strath) 72
10. Jayden Eales (Kyn) 67
