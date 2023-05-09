A house fire in Ascot overnight has been averted after firefighters responded quickly.
Four CFA units attended a lounge room fire at Arrawalli Avenue about 4.18am this morning.
According to a spokesperson, breathing apparatus crews were required and Fire Rescue Victoria were on scene to support.
IN OTHER NEWS:
At 4.40am the incident was under control, and it was marked safe just before 5.30am.
It is unclear how the fire started.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.