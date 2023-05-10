Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo FIDA Suns shine bright on the hallowed QEO turf

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 10 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 12:00pm
THE Queen Elizabeth Oval scoreboard showed a 14-point victory to Bendigo Suns White, but mateship was the real winner in last Sunday's FIDA Central Victoria local derby.

