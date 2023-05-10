THE Queen Elizabeth Oval scoreboard showed a 14-point victory to Bendigo Suns White, but mateship was the real winner in last Sunday's FIDA Central Victoria local derby.
The latest instalment in the friendly rivalry between the Suns' Red and White teams provided plenty of thrills for spectators and players alike.
And while the White team was able to extract a measure of revenge for last year's upset grand final loss to the Red team with a 8.7 (55) to 6.5 (41) triumph, when everyone on the field was from the one club, the truth is no one left the QEO disappointed.
Jedd Manton, who this season is co-coach of the Red team alongside Chris Howgate, was rapt to see so many people enjoying themselves at the QEO.
"FIDA football is all about having fun and sharing the ball around as much as possible and that's what everyone did on Sunday," he said.
"I'm sure everyone who came along enjoyed themselves. The players were keen to put on a good show and I'm sure the crowd appreciated it."
A clear favourite of the crowd, particularly among the strong Sandhurst Football Netball Club contingent in attendance, was the Dragons' loyal club volunteer Nick Fitzpatrick, who lined up for Suns Red.
The clash between the Suns teams was the first of two games played on Sunday, with Rupertswood defeating Kyneton 8.8 (56) to 2.1 (13) in the second game.
Manton said players from all four teams had relished the chance to play at the home of Bendigo football at the QEO for the second time.
It followed a round of matches at the venue during the 2022 season last May.
Following a win last month against Rupertswood, Suns Red leads the ladder with two wins ahead of Suns White and Rupertswood both on 1-0, with Kyneton 0-2.
Manton said he was thrilled to see Rupertswood post its first win of the 2023 season and hoped Kyneton would soon be on the board.
"Hopefully for the club and the league, Kyneton can get a win quickly. It would be nice to see them win a game," he said.
Attention now turns to the third round of matches, to be played at Salesian College, Sunbury, on June 4.
Bendigo Suns White will play Rupertswood, while Red will take on Kyneton.
The action will return to Bendigo later that month, with a fourth round of matches to be played at Weeroona Oval.
Manton said the Suns would continue to train each Wednesday at 5pm at Weeroona Oval in the lead-up to the next game.
"It gives all us Suns players and coaches a chance to catch up. The social side of things is what most of the players get out of it," he said.
"They love staying connected with one another."
The Victorian FIDA Football League was formed back in 1991 and is the oldest community-based football league in the state for people with a disability.
Affiliated with AFL Victoria, the league provides an environment that promotes fitness, fun, friendship and a sense of belonging.
Sunday, June 4 - Salesian College Oval:
Rupertswood v Bendigo Suns White (11am);
Bendigo Suns Red v Kyneton Tigers (12.30pm).
