ATHLETICS Bendigo Region soared to victory in the women's division three category at Sunday's running of the Lakeside 10km classic in Melbourne.
Hundreds raced two laps of a circuit in South Melbourne in round two in the One XCR series run by Athletics Victoria.
The Bendigo Bats team of Alice Wilkinson, 38.06; Taryn Furletti, 38.38; Jill Wilkie, 41.55; and Rebecca Wilkinson, 43.37, scored 266 points to win division three from APS United, 364; and Glenhuntly, 452.
Placings for Bendigo's quartet were 38th, 43rd, 82nd and 103rd.
A score of 277 points earned Bendigo fourth place in men's premier division.
Glenhuntly's feat to have four runners in the top 20 meant it had the lowest score of 105 points from Western, 127, and Box Hill, 256. Fastest for the Bats were Nathan Stoate, 13th in 29.59; and Matt Buckell, 16th in 30.10.
Also racing for Bendigo in the top flight were Brady Threlfall, 30.49; Archie Reid, 31.00; Bryan Keely, 32.47; and Oscar Reid, 33.08.
Bendigo was fifth in men's division three on 677 points.
The team was Stephen Van Rees, 33.22; Jackson Eadon, 33.33; Luke Crameri, 33.34; Jordan Buckell, 34.16; and Jacob Buckell, 35.08.
Another great result was in men's division six where a score of 917 earned second place behind Geelong on 628. The Bendigo team was Ben Warren, 35.31; Chris Armstrong, 36.15; Jake Hilson, 36.58; and Darren Hartland, 37.02. Tullie Rowe won the under-20 women's duel in 35.14.
It was a superb result in 50-plus women as Jill Wilkie, Ruth Sandeman and Anne Buckley were 5th, 22nd and 23rd to score 50 points as Mentone won on 33.
Bendigo was fifth in women's division four on 440 points. The team was Ruth Sandeman, 47.43; Anne Buckley, 47.51; and Norah Armstrong, 50.52.
In the 40-plus men category, Bendigo marked team placings of 10th, 34th and 51st. Fastest of the Bats was Stephen Van Rees in 33.22 to be sixth overall.
Also in action were Chris Armstrong, 36.15; Darren Hartland, 37.02; Greg Hilson, 40.49; Trevor Kelly, 40.59; David Heislers, 41.09; Aaron Norton, 41.51; Ben Sandeman, 47.32; and Chris Timewell, 50.52.
The Bats' team of Luke Millard, 37.05; Octavian Power-Priede, 39.20; Greg Hilson and Trevor Kelly was fifth in division seven, as Heislers, Norton, Sandeman and Timewell were 11th.
The 40-plus women of Jill Wilkie, Ruth Sandeman and Anne Buckley were ninth after placings of 14th, 40th and 41st. The Bats were ninth in the 50-plus men's class. Trevor Kelly was third in 60-plus.
In women's division five, Juliet Heahleah ran 51.27 to be 168th. The Bats were ninth in under-20 men as Lewis Gillett clocked 33.58. Placings of 17th and 24th by Max Rowe, 36.14, and Seb Rossi, 37.22, earned Bendigo seventh place in the under-18 men's class.
Merlin Tzros ran the under-16 boys 3km in 9.25 to be sixth overall and Ebony Woodward ran 3km in 12.42 to be 17th in the under-16 girls. Tyler Fynch ran 3km in 9.56 to be the under-14 boys' champion.
