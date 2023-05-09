Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Women's squad leads the way for Bendigo Bats in state series

By Nathan Dole
May 9 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alice Wilkinson played a key role in Bendigo winning the women's division three event. Picture by Ned Buckell
Alice Wilkinson played a key role in Bendigo winning the women's division three event. Picture by Ned Buckell

ATHLETICS Bendigo Region soared to victory in the women's division three category at Sunday's running of the Lakeside 10km classic in Melbourne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.