The business community had its first look at the Discovery Science and Technology Centre's new planetarium at a special networking event last night.
As part of Be.Bendigo's After 5 series, members were invited to the centre for a catch-up, to play with Discovery's science displays, and for a sneak peak of the planetarium's capabilities.
The project has cost more than $600,000 and replaced the centre's 15-year-old space, with new technology, projectors, and a state-of-the-art dome theatre.
Discovery manager Alissa Van Soest said the new planetarium was bigger and could take visitors beyond the stars, with specially designed footage capable of exploring science areas such as biology and geography.
As part of the networking event, business representatives were asked to think of ways they could use the new space.
It can be used for music and film events, as well as seminars as laptops can easily be connected.
Be.Bendigo chief executive Rob Herbert said supporting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in Bendigo could help address skill shortages.
"One of the real challenges for business at the moment is access to skilled labour and I think anything that supports those learning pathways around STEM-based occupations for the future, is something that we really need to support," he said.
"Things like the planetarium are important in that too; it's not just about students, but that's a large focus that they can focus on what's possible and tweak their interest in those STEM pathways so that we can get more skilled labour particularly in the regional locations."
Businesses and creatives interested in using the space were encouraged to reach out to the Discovery centre via their website discovery.asn.au.
