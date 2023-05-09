The Bendigo Braves will trade blue and gold for pink this weekend to support the Breast Cancer Network Australia in the PLAY4BCNA Pink Round.
The Braves' men's and women's teams will wear pink warm-up shirts and pink socks for their NBL1 South games against the Dandenong Rangers at Red Energy Arena on Saturday night.
NBL1 clubs across the country will show their support for Australians affected by breast cancer this Mother's Day weekend through a range of partnership activities and events.
Stadiums across the country will be painted pink, with several activations to take place at games to help raise funds for BCNA.
Select clubs will show their support by wearing special pink jerseys, while all clubs across NBL1 South, NBL1 West, NBL1 Central, NBL1 East and NBL1 North will wear t-shirts displaying the message "STRONGER TOGETHER", a united front from NBL1 clubs.
"The PLAY4BCNA Pink Round is one of the most significant weekends on the league's calendar," NBL1 general manager Dean Anglin said.
"We've held PLAY4BCNA Pink Round's every year since 2019 and they are always a tremendous success, with the entire NBL1 community rallying behind such an important and meaningful cause."
READ MORE: Bendigo cricketer earns state contract
It is predicted more than 20,000 Australians will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year alone, a harrowing number which highlights how vital the work BCNA does is to ensure those people affected by breast cancer receive the very best care, treatment, and support.
"It is an honour to be able to play a role in raising awareness and funds for BCNA, and we can't wait to see NBL1 turned pink this weekend," Anglin said.
Kirsten Pilatti, BCNA CEO, says anyone who has been part of a PLAY4BCNA Round before will know how much fun it is to come together, pull on your pink socks, dye your hair pink and paint your ground pink to support those around you diagnosed and living with breast cancer.
"We know that when someone is diagnosed with breast cancer it not only changes their life, but the lives of everyone around them. It's so great to see leagues like NBL1 put on such a powerful visual display of support for those in their community who might be going through a tough time right now," Pilatti said.
"Every year we are blown away by how many people come down to support the PLAY4BCNA Pink Sports Day Round and I'm looking forward to getting around to as many clubs as possible to join in the day."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.