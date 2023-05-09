Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Braves turn pink for breast cancer awareness

Updated May 9 2023 - 7:50pm, first published 7:30pm
Bendigo Braves' Liv Cox and Lat Mayen in the "Stronger Together" shirts the club will promote this weekend. Picture by Noni Hyett
The Bendigo Braves will trade blue and gold for pink this weekend to support the Breast Cancer Network Australia in the PLAY4BCNA Pink Round.

