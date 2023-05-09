South Bendigo's 3-1 start to the Bendigo Football Netball League might have shocked some footy fans, but not the Bloods' coach Nathan Horbury.
The off-season departures of Kaiden Antonowicz, Liam Byrne, Michael Herlihy and Tom Brereton resulted in many expecting the Bloods to tumble out of the top five in 2023.
While four weeks of footy is not exactly a huge sample size, the opening month from the Bloods suggests they have every right to think they can match, or exceed, last year's fourth placing.
The Bloods' only loss was a narrow defeat to league-leader Eaglehawk in the wet.
They did what they had to do in wins over Kangaroo Flat and Kyneton before upstaging Golden Square by one point at Wade Street last Saturday.
"We were flat to lose players, but we were very happy with the players we brought in,'' Horbury said.
"(Steven) Stroobants is a like-for-like player with Kaiden. We knew we were missing a ruckman, so getting Mac (Cameron) in was huge for us. Getting (Brody) Haddow back into the midfield covered the Byrne loss.
"We thought we'd still be very competitive and a good footy side, but we thought it might take a while for us to gel.
"I think the Square game showed that we're not far away at all. The challenge now is to continue on with it and not drop off."
The Bloods now face a Sandhurst side that's 4-0 and in second place on the ladder.
One of the highlights of the game will be the ruck clash between South's Mac Cameron and Sandhurst's Hamish Hosking.
Cameron had 19 possessions, 11 clearances and 43 hit outs in a great battle with Square's Matt Compston last week.
"I think Compo is a star. He matched Mac a fair bit in the hit-out work, but Mac's work around the ground was unbelievable,'' Horbury said.
"Mac has good hands and he works really hard. He got the ball going our way. We're very happy to have him. He's been a great pick-up for us."
One of the other impressive inclusions for the Bloods this year is livewire small forward Sam Griffiths, who joined South Bendigo with his former Donald team-mates Haddow and Cody Brooks.
"He's a no-frills, hard at it footballer,'' Horbury said of Griffiths.
"His forward pressure is really good and he's reliable in front of goals. He's slotted in perfectly for us."
The Bloods' young players are also showing signs of improvement.
18-year-old Tait Poyser earned a pat on the back from the coach for his performance against Golden Square.
"Tait was excellent for us down back,'' Horbury said.
"He won a few one-on-one contests and, as an 18-year-old kid, you wouldn't question him for getting beaten one-on-one, particularly late in the game against a quality footy side."
This week's clash with Sandhurst will be the first time the traditional QEO co-tenants have met at South's new home base Harry Trott Oval.
"Overall, we're happy with how well the side is going, but we know we have a big test against Sandhurst,'' Horbury said.
"Sandhurst is flying and they play a good brand of footy.
"Hopefully, we can get the game on our terms. Sandhurst move the ball so well on a big ground, so we're hoping it takes them a while to adjust to the smaller ground.
"It's going to give us a great indication of where we're at against the side I rate as the benchmark of the competition."
