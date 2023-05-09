The United Kingdom wasn't the only place to get a new king this week, with residents at Mercy Place Bethlehem crowning one of their own to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.
Banners and ribbons were placed around the aged care home in Golden Square to mirror Buckingham Palace, and residents enjoyed a "royal high tea" with biscuits, finger sandwiches, and scones to usher in their new King Frank Bourke and Queen Jean McGlashan.
Mercy Place Bendigo Lifestyle Coordinator Kylie Paxton said events like this give residents of the home a chance to reflect on the past and come together.
"These events mean the world to Mercy Place Bendigo residents," Ms Paxton said.
"We have many royal fans at Mercy, so this event had been marked on the calendars for months."
Some partygoers were present during Prince Charles' visit to Bendigo in 1983 and spent the past week reminiscing about their own brush with royalty.
"Some of our residents were reflecting on the excitement and joy that filled the streets of Bendigo when he visited," Ms Paxton said.
