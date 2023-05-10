Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Historical Society hosts film fundraiser night

By David Chapman
Updated May 11 2023 - 10:37am, first published May 10 2023 - 10:00am
Star Cinema, Eaglehawk will be the venue for a film fundraising night for the Bendigo Historical Society. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo Historical Society is hosting a documentary film fundraiser on May 11 to help with the development of its new museum.

