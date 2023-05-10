Bendigo Historical Society is hosting a documentary film fundraiser on May 11 to help with the development of its new museum.
The Eye of Wilkins will screen at The Star Cinema in Eaglehawk at 7pm.
Written and directed by Peter Maddern, The Eye of Wilkins is a documentary on Sir Hubert Wilkins, an Australian adventurer, photographer, war correspondent, climatologist, naturalist and geographer.
The film focuses on Wilkens' most productive period as a photographer, 25 years from 1910.
From the trenches of the Great War to the maiden round the world voyage of the Graf Zeppelin, the film contains vision from his famous flights over the Arctic and Antarctic as well as his infamous submarine travels under the polar ice cap.
Maddern will talk about his documentary and the book he has written about this great Australian prior to the film.
It has taken more than a year to bring the film to Bendigo after its showing in an encore performance at the 2022 Adelaide Fringe Festival.
Bendigo Historical Society has recently shifted into new premises - History House- at 11 Mackenzie Street, Bendigo.
Funds raised from the film evening will be used for the development of a community museum for Bendigo displaying the society's collection.
The Eye of Wilkins runs for 75 minutes, with the entire evening to take 100 minutes including the prior presentation from the director. It is rated PG.
Doors open at The Star Cinema at 6.30pm.
