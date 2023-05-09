ARIA Award-winning folk legends The Waifs are packing their bags and getting ready to embark on a massive tour of Australia to celebrate twenty years of their hit album Up All Night.
The band will hit stages in all states, including the Capital Theatre in Bendigo on Sunday, June 11.
Guitarist and vocalist Donna Simpson, who formed the band with her sister Vikki in 1992, said planning for the tour has been "a really beautiful process" and they couldn't wait to play in regional towns across the country.
Up All Night, released in 2003, featured hit songs London Still, Lighthouse, and Fisherman's Daughter and reached double platinum status, winning four ARIA Awards in the process.
Simpson said it was the tour was a celebration of the album's success.
"When we recorded the album, I knew we had something special because of the ease that we recorded it," she said.
"We'd been touring these songs for such a long time, really hardcore touring, that they'd already ripened to the point where, 'yeah, this is how they're going to be'.
"Normally you make an album and then the songs keep ripening, they keep evolving, but we already had these ones down pat."
"When the album came out and got so much airplay, that was just incredible, we were just amazed."
Growing up in Albany, Western Australia, Simpson said she always found it easier to connect with regional audiences.
"People are really appreciative that you've made the effort to tour these places, we don't even think twice about it," she said.
Simpson said she had fond memories of playing in Bendigo, including at the Golden Vine Hotel in the 1990s.
"We were living in Collingwood and we used to drive up, stop on the way and buy heaps of apples, come up there and play at the Vine," she said.
"We'd bring a friend with us to do the door and she'd have to run down to the pokies down the street to get change, she'd come back with a cup of change and people would just file in and sit all over the floor [at] the Vine Hotel."
"We know where we eat, we don't need any maps to get around or anything. It's always been a really fun place for us to tour."
Audiences could expect a feeling of nostalgia when they come see The Waifs, Simpson said.
"I just hope we give them a really great night's worth of music, and because the album was so big that people are familiar with it enough to join in, sing along, and just have a really good night out," she said.
Tickets to The Waifs are selling fast and available at thewaifs.com.
