Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Spending up, flood recovery and community infrastructure down: McKenzie

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated May 10 2023 - 6:34pm, first published May 9 2023 - 9:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Bridget McKenzie speaks during Question Time at Parliament House in July 22. Picture by Martin Ollman/Getty Images
Senator Bridget McKenzie speaks during Question Time at Parliament House in July 22. Picture by Martin Ollman/Getty Images

The trucking industry, flood recovery, and community infrastructure in Bendigo lose out in Labor's 2023 budget, according to a Nationals senator.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.