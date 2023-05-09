The trucking industry, flood recovery, and community infrastructure in Bendigo lose out in Labor's 2023 budget, according to a Nationals senator.
Senate Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie said the budget's cost-of-living measures wouldn't stave the effects of a $1.1 billion tax across 50,000 trucking enterprises nationwide, some based in the Bendigo region, representing "the death knell" for businesses already operating on thin margins.
"They're suffering from high fuel costs and the cost of maintenance has gone through the roof because of supply chain issues, so that's going to be a real issue," Senator McKenzie said.
She said the trucking industry tax would have a flow on effect to households in Bendigo.
"Everything we buy online, everything you buy at the shopping center at Woolworths and Coles gets there on a truck. And that's going to be flow on right through the economy," she said.
Senator McKenzie said the government's big test for this budget was driving down inflation, but its $185 billion extra spend would be felt by poorer members of the community.
"The best thing we can do for those vulnerable people in our communities is get inflation under control," she said.
"And that means getting budget spending under control. Unfortunately the government spending will increase in this budget."
Senator McKenzie said another draw back of the budget was a lack of funding for new roads and flood recovery efforts in the region following the October 2022 floods.
"There's no new new money for roads in Victoria, which given our heavy flooding events in the region more broadly is a disappointment," she said.
Senator McKenzie said the budget stood in opposition to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's promise to "govern for all Australians", with regional areas missing out on community infrastructure projects compared to metro areas.
"It's a huge concern for those of us that live out in regional areas and regional capitals like Bendigo," she said.
"I think for a place like Bendigo, there's no new programs to fund projects in the regions."
"The only new community infrastructure program that's been announced is one for urban areas and suburbs."
Senator McKenzie was concerned the lack of funding handed down for the 2026 Regional Victoria Commonwealth Games could mean local councils and government picking up the tab for the games.
"We all want to have a super successful games. But there was no money for the Commonwealth Games in this budget," she said.
Liberal Senator Sarah Henderson in a post-budget statement said: "Where is the substantial investment that the people of Bendigo deserve?"
"Labor cannot spend its way out of it's cost of living crisis," she said.
"Its budget does nothing to help local residents get ahead.
"Tonight, we needed a budget that reduces inflation and reins in spending to combat the cost of living crisis facing all Australians. Instead, this budget makes life harder for Australians."
