Wendy Lovell says social housing numbers lack transparency

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated May 11 2023 - 6:08pm, first published May 10 2023 - 11:30am
Northern Victoria Region MP Wendy Lovell. Picture by Darren Howe
Upper house Liberal member Wendy Lovell has accused the state government of a lack of transparency on social housing, after her calculations on the available number of dwellings was rejected by the department as incorrect.

