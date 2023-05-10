Upper house Liberal member Wendy Lovell has accused the state government of a lack of transparency on social housing, after her calculations on the available number of dwellings was rejected by the department as incorrect.
Ms Lovell, a former housing minister, said the government had not been releasing its social housing figures in a timely manner and she had therefore made her own calculations, combining two different sources of data to come up with the results.
Comparing figures from the Victorian Housing Register - which shows the number of public and social housing dwellings as well as the number of people seeking housing - with figures from the most recent state budget, the MP concluded there had been a drop in the number of available dwellings around Victoria between mid-2021 and mid-2022 - from 85,969 to 82,999.
That included a four per cent drop in social housing stock in Greater Bendigo, she believed.
However, the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing said Ms Lovell's conclusions were wrong, describing the two separate sets of figures as "apples and oranges" that shouldn't be compared.
Whereas the 2021 numbers included short-term accommodation such as transitional housing and crisis accommodation, the 2022 figures did not, according to DFFH.
The figures were also affected by the different phases of refurbishment, demolition and the buying and selling of properties, it said.
"Claims made by Member for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell that Victoria's social housing stock decreased in the 2021-22 financial year are incorrect," a department spokesperson said.
"Several types of social housing were not included in the 2021-22 data used [by Ms Lovell].
"When the same data is compared, the amount of social housing in Victoria increased by more than 900 dwellings over this period, from 85,969 to 86,887," the spokesperson said.
Ms Lovell believed the figures were unclear and misleading.
"Perhaps they need to clarify why they are publishing false data," she said.
But the department said since the $5.3 billion Big Housing Build initiative began in November 2020, more than 7600 homes had been started or completed around the state, and more than 2000 households at least readied to move into new homes.
Victoria was "on track" to deliver more than 12,000 new social and affordable homes for Victorians on the Victorian Housing Register.
A guarantee of $85 million invested in Greater Bendigo had already been exceeded, with $109 million spent, 40 new homes completed and 270 homes underway.
However, the Victorian Housing Register shows many more homes are needed.
Although applicants may have registered their interest in multiple locations, there are 3311 people waiting for Bendigo properties, 77 for Elmore dwellings and 28 for homes in Heathcote.
Existing social housing dwellings in the Bendigo region number 2408.
According to census data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, estimated homelessness in Bendigo rose from 295 people in 2016 to 571 people in 2021.
Of the 295, 24 were living in improvised dwellings like tents, 177 were in supported accommodation for the homeless, 62 were temporarily staying with other households, 63 were in boarding houses, 58 were in temporary lodgings and 178 were in "severely" crowded dwellings.
