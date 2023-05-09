Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Fee-free courses 'step in right direction': Manufacturing group chair

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated May 9 2023 - 11:13pm, first published 10:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Manufacturing Group Chair Mark Brennan. Picture by Noni Hyett.
Bendigo Manufacturing Group Chair Mark Brennan. Picture by Noni Hyett.

The 300,000 fee-free TAFE courses handed down in Labor's 2023 budget is welcome news, according to the Bendigo manufacturing sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.