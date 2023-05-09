The 300,000 fee-free TAFE courses handed down in Labor's 2023 budget is welcome news, according to the Bendigo manufacturing sector.
Bendigo Manufacturing Group Chair Mark Brennan said the government's announcement of fee-waived courses would mean increased education capacity in the sector.
"I think it will definitely step things in the right direction. TAFE is a fantastic facility and capability. And I think it's starting to get its traction again," Mr Brennan said.
"People can come out of their training (and say) 'I've seen that machinery before, I used it at TAFE' and they can jump on and operate."
While the free courses were appreciated, Mr Brennan said further institutionalisation of skill-based education courses wouldn't solve worker shortages right now.
"There is a gap in skills. And instituting TAFE and university courses and training is the mid-to-long-term answer," he said.
"We still need to have skilled people on the ground today and they're (currently) lacking."
Pre-budget multiple manufacturing bodies had called for budget support in the growth of advanced manufacturing and sourcing from local suppliers.
Mr Brennan said while he hadn't seen the budget focus on sovereign capability in the manufacturing sector yet, the reshuffle in defence funding could increase manufacturing capability in Bendigo.
"The redirection of the defence spending has refocused some things and that's certainly driven some opportunities within the local Bendigo economy," he said.
Bendigo's military manufacturing capability includes building the Bushmaster heavily armoured military vehicle, used in conflicts including the Russian and Ukrainian war.
Money for more Bushmasters was part of a budget commitment to provide Ukraine with $189.6 million in extra assistance over two years. Unmanned aerial vehicles, extra training to Ukraine armed forces and military aid was also planned.
