A Bendigo area man has been ordered to make a donation to charity and given a 12-month good behaviour order following a McDonald's road rage incident last year.
Robert Kirkwood, a father of three, pleaded guilty to causing about $1000 damage to a vehicle after an argument in the driveway at Epsom McDonald's.
The Bendigo Magistrate's Court heard that on August 4, 2022, Kirkwood and the driver of another vehicle were both ordering meals at separate drive-through speakers.
At the time the victim had another adult in the front passenger seat and a three-year-old child in the back seat.
The court heard that Kirkwood cut off the victim and insults were then exchanged between the drivers.
Kirkwood collected his order he parked and waited for the other driver to proceed through the drive-thru. He then jumped on the car, leaving a large dent.
The court heard that he hopped off the vehicle after being told there was a child in the car.
The event was witnessed by McDonald's restaurant staff.
The court heard that forensic evidence was left on the roof of the car.
When Kirkwood was arrested on August 11 he said he had "lost my temper".
Of the vehicle damage, he said: "I thought it would pop right out - these new cars are made of paper."
Kirkwood told the court he had previously acquired a brain injury which had contributed to him losing his temper on the day of the incident.
"I try to stay out of here [the courts]," he said.
"I wish I hadn't done it - I jumped off when I heard there was a child [in the car]."
Magistrate Sharon McRae said it was not only important for Kirkwood to prevent harm to those in the car, but also to witnesses, including the McDonald's restaurant staff.
"In the light of day, it sounds ridiculous," she said.
"No one is that keen for their McDonald's are they?
"If you struggle to regulate your emotions Mr Kirkwood, go to a different store, get it delivered or go into the store itself."
Kirkwood was convicted and given an undertaking of good behaviour for 12 months, and ordered to make a $500 donation to Ronald McDonald House before January 1, 2024.
