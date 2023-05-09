Bendigo Advertiser
Robert Kirkwood convicted for McDonald's Epsom road rage incident

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated May 11 2023 - 5:07pm, first published May 9 2023 - 5:00pm
A man has been convicted after he lost his temper and jumped on another driver's vehicle in a McDonald's car park. File picture
A Bendigo area man has been ordered to make a donation to charity and given a 12-month good behaviour order following a McDonald's road rage incident last year.

