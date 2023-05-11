Showcase home with dual living | House of the Week

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 8
Just arrived on the market is a showcase home at Mandurang with dual living and resort-style outdoor entertaining zones.
"We are proud to present to the market one of central Victoria's best-known luxury properties," Matt Gretgrix of Bendigo Real Estate said.
This landmark home and landscape is the gateway to the gorgeous Mandurang Valley, and to a lifestyle that's often admired and second to none. Elevate your whole idea of home in this custom-designed residence with private access to the One Tree Hill Regional Park and priceless views beyond the palms.
Over three expansive levels are four bedrooms, three bathrooms, four living spaces and two kitchens, plus a self-contained studio apartment with kitchenette. Even your guests will be wowed. The apartment is a flexible space that has been used as the ultimate home-based office. With its separate entrance and foyer, it would make a professional and private base for your business.
Grand design blends with natural timbers, polished concrete floors, exposed masonry walls, extensive glazing and soaring ceilings. Contemporary opulence continues with bespoke cabinetry, beautiful feature pendants and ceiling fans.
Internal spaces have a direct relationship with the spacious outdoor living zones, from the private rooftop garden to numerous balconies, the dramatic front grassed slope to the sparkling pool and spa, which has automated cleaning and chlorinated systems, gas and solar heating.
The residence boasts about 772 square metres under the roof, including its covered walkways. More features throughout include marble-topped kitchen with European appliances, and full-sized fridge and freezer cool rooms. Climate is controlled via two wood heaters and six reverse-cycle systems.
The property has rainwater storage, a six-megalitre water allocation and unlimited (and free) bore water. Fully-automated garden irrigation is installed and eight car spaces are onsite.
The indoor-outdoor entertainment areas are heated and cooled as well as having an automatic roof. The property has two dams, a private jetty, a 14 x 9-metre shed, multiple outbuildings, electric gates and a 35-kilowatt solar system.
Inspection is highly recommended, and sure to impress.
