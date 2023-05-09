Campaspe Shire is facing a budget blowout with its draft 2023/24 budget forecasting a $5.78 million deficit - and the prospect of more shortfalls for years to come.
The impacts of the October 2022 floods which followed closely on from the COVID-19 pandemic have been cited as the major reasons behind the deficit.
Council's financial plan indicates further deficits for the next few years, however, the finance officer's report states the delivery of an operational deficit budget "is not financially sustainable for council in the long term".
"Council has cash reserves which will be used to fund the 2023-24 budget deficit," the report to council's May 8 meeting stated.
It has hinted at the possibility of cutting back on services in the future with "a firm focus on an earlier return to break-even through reviewing services for value and efficiencies".
To bring the budget back into a net zero or surplus position over the coming years, council will also look to identify other funding opportunities, including shared services, and review assets and consider consolidation with a view to reducing operating costs or the sale of surplus assets.
One of council's guiding principles (adopted in the Finance Plan, October 20, 2021) is: "Council maintains an operating surplus over a four-year period (current year and three forward years)".
The inability to meet this guiding principle was discussed extensively during budget preparations.
Shire mayor Rob Amos said the draft budget had been a complex and difficult one.
"Budget planning reflects a commitment to long term financial sustainability and while we are planning to incur a deficit budget for the next few years, we are prioritising areas where our community has strongly advocated for improvement, with a firm focus on reviewing services for value and efficiencies," Cr Amos said.
"Dealing with extreme weather events is something we have sadly had to learn a lot about.
"We are committed to supporting people to resume their livelihoods as well as plan for the future. That comes with expenditure on recovery and rebuild efforts."
Council's draft budget indicates expenditure of $92.2m which incorporates a significant capital works allocation of $27.4m to deliver essential infrastructure, with $9.86m allocated to renewal and priority works across council's road network.
Council has proposed an average rate increase of 3.5 per cent in line with the state government's rate capping policy.
In addition to the capital works required in response to the floods, the capital works allocation of $27.4 million includes:
Cr Amos said council had consulted with the community over the past year on a range of topics including the progression of several place based plans that were in development or nearing completion.
He said the draft budget had been shaped by many conversations, including those in response to the October 2022 floods.
"This was further highlighted in the most recent Customer Satisfaction Survey with the community prioritising flood mitigation and rebuilding of roads and transport infrastructure," he said.
Cr Amos said an investment in graders, trucks and rollers would support and improve the standards and maintenance of gravel roads and shoulders.
It will also boost capacity to maintain an increased number of parks and gardens with an additional 15.9 hectares of open green space to care for, as well as ensuring town entrances and signature spaces are beautified and maintained.
The budget also includes an increased allocation of funding to a number of tree management programs, to mitigate potential risks associated with trees in public places.
Public submissions for the draft budget close on Thursday, June 1. All submissions must be in writing and can be made via an online form on the website, or by emailing cs@campaspe.vic.gov.au
Submissions will be heard on Tuesday, June 6 before council meets on Tuesday, June 20 to consider adoption of the budget.
The budget is available on Council's website at www.campaspe.vic.gov.au
