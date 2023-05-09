Bendigo Advertiser
Campaspe Shire predicts ongoing deficits to pay for flood damage

Updated May 9 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 4:00pm
Flood damage has blown a big hole in Campaspe Shire's budget. Picture by Darren Howe
Campaspe Shire is facing a budget blowout with its draft 2023/24 budget forecasting a $5.78 million deficit - and the prospect of more shortfalls for years to come.

