Jasmine Nevins has earned her first Cricket Victoria contract.
On Tuesday, the Kangaroo Flat Cricket Club product was named as one of 20 players on Cricket Victoria's women's contracted list.
Nevins, a batting all-rounder who plays Premier Cricket with Plenty Valley, earned her contract on the back of a breakout summer that included five WNCL matches for Victoria after representing Victoria Country at the Under-19 National Championships.
At club level, Nevins made 275 runs in nine one-day matches at an average of 33.4 and a highest score 75.
In limited opportunities with the bat in her five games for Victoria, Nevins had a top score of 36 against Queensland.
The 19-year-old was one of four players to earn their first Victorian contract.
Essendon Maribyrnong Park fast bowler Milly Illingworth, Dandenong all-rounder Poppy Gardner and former Queensland bowling all-rounder Georgia Prestwidge were also added to the squad.
"We're excited to welcome Georgia Prestwidge down to Victoria. With Kim Garth's recent international recognition, Georgia's addition will provide us with greater all-round depth and experience," Cricket Victoria's Head of Female Cricket, Sharelle McMahon said.
"Milly Illingworth and Jas Nevins both made their Victorian debuts last season and impressed us with their x-factor. Milly brings something different with pace and a unique bowling action while Jas was able to showcase her power with the bat and athleticism in the field.
"Poppy's outstanding performances in Premier Cricket as well as a five-wicket haul in the Marg Jennings Cup showed us she was ready to be elevated to our contract list and we're looking forward to her game further developing in a professional environment."
READ MORE: Nevins creates Bendigo cricket history
Another former Bendigo cricketer, Tayla Vlaeminck, is also on the Victorian contracted list.
A stress fracture in her right foot forced Vlaeminck to miss the entire Australian summer.
She's about to return to the game on the upcoming Australian A tour of England.
Australia A will play three T20s and three 50-over fixtures which run concurrently to the Ashes.
Victorian contracted list:
Sam Bates (Essendon Maribyrnong Park)
Sophie Day (Prahran)
Nicole Faltum (Dandenong)
Tess Flintoff (Ringwood)
Poppy Gardner (Dandenong)
Kim Garth (Dandenong)
Ella Hayward (Melbourne)
Olivia Henry (Ringwood)
Milly Illingworth (Essendon Maribyrnong Park)
Meg Lanning (Box Hill)
Rhys McKenna (Prahran)
Sophie Molineux (Dandenong)
Jasmine Nevins (Plenty Valley)
Rhiann O'Donnell (Melbourne)
Ellyse Perry (Dandenong)
Georgia Prestwidge (TBC)
Sophie Reid (Carlton)
Annabel Sutherland (Prahran)
Tayla Vlaeminck (Plenty Valley)
Georgia Wareham (Essendon Maribyrnong Park)
