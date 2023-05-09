CURRENT Bendigo Tennis Association (BTA) powerhouse Strathdale Park has proved its mettle outside of the region by finishing runners-up in its section at the Tennis Victoria State League Championships in Melbourne.
The reigning BTA A-grade pennant champions finished second in section two, the second highest division at the championships.
Hosted by Tennis Victoria, the championships were played at Royal South Yarra Lawn Tennis Club and Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club.
Matches consisted of four sets of doubles and no singles, and were played on red porous (en tout cas) or clay courts, unlike the hard courts Bendigo players are familiar with at Nolan Street.
Teams were separated into different sections based on the overall average rating of team members.
Strathdale Park opened the tournament with a three sets, 28 games to one set, 20 games win over Oakleigh, from the Waverley and District Tennis Association, with key players Jordan Hicks and Brett Marchant impressing early.
They followed up with a win over another Waverley and District Tennis Association team Wellington, two sets, 28 games to two sets, 18 games.
In the third and final round-robin match-up against Beaumaris LTC White, hailing from the Bayside Regional Tennis Association, Strathdale Park showed its dominance with a convincing four sets, 32 games to no sets, 14 games victory to finish top in its side of the group.
In the final, Strathdale Park was up against Bruce Park, from the Peninsula Tennis Association.
Bruce Park proved too good, claiming the section two title with a four sets, 32 games to zero sets, 13 games victory in the final.
The Strathdale Park team consisted of Jayd Davis (captain), Jordan Hicks, Brett Marchant, Brad Slingo, Jamie Windust and Chloe Davis.
The BTA's B-grade pennant premiers, BTC Heat, played in section five of the championships, finishing third in its pool after suffering losses to Shepparton North (Shepparton and District Tennis Association) and Cambridge (Western Region Tennis Association), but walked away with a victory over Kyneton (Macedon Ranges Tennis Association).
The BTC Heat team consisted of Sommerville Monotti (captain), Oscar Morris, Sean Penno and Aaron Stewart.
Among the other Bendigo-based teams playing in Melbourne, Benny G's Backhanded Battalion just missed out on a spot in the section six final.
The Battalion was one of the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre's Thursday open champions in 2022.
The Stingers, which was one of champions of the last year's BRTC's Wednesday mixed competition, didn't have any luck in section seven, failing to secure a victory.
Thursday ladies champions Federer contested section eight.
"Overall, the Bendigo Tennis Association is delighted with the efforts of those five teams representing this region against some formidable opponents on unfamiliar court surfaces," said competitions coordinator Kyle Smith.
"In the past the championships haven't been a huge success with limited teams participating, but Tennis Victoria put a lot of work in revamping and organising the 2023 event, with this year's championships being a huge success with teams being turned away due to too many entries".
The Tennis Victoria State League Championships is an opportunity for teams that win their open-age association premiership to advance to the state titles.
After a successful 2023 event, it will become a distinguished permanent addition to the tennis calendar.
