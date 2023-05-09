Bendigo Advertiser
Strathdale Park runners-up at Tennis Victoria State League Championships

Updated May 10 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 8:35am
CURRENT Bendigo Tennis Association (BTA) powerhouse Strathdale Park has proved its mettle outside of the region by finishing runners-up in its section at the Tennis Victoria State League Championships in Melbourne.

