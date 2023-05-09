A Bendigo man who travelled to the UK for the coronation festivities on May 6 described it as a terrific day and one he would never forget.
Health worker Darren Martin had already flown to London for the Queen's funeral and was not going to miss the historic crowning of King Charles III.
The first British coronation for 70 years was something many had not seen before and Mr Martin wanted to make the most of the opportunity.
"Everything was what I expected and a whole lot more," he said.
"Meeting like minded-people that had traveled from around the UK and abroad was a highlight."
Mr Martin said he was situated as close as the general public could get to Buckingham Palace which proved a "great viewing spot".
"It's hard to describe that atmosphere - just pretty darn incredible," he said.
"A big highlight for me was being able to walk out onto and down the mall to watch the planes fly over for the balcony moment - I will never forget that."
Mr Martin said the vibe in London had been amazing with plenty of people donning the Union Jack through clothing or carrying around flags.
While few Australians were as dedicated as Mr Martin in their travel plans, more than two million households across the country tuned in to watch the historical event.
While not as many people watched as they did last year for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, Channel Seven still managed to get 739,000 households watching according to the Metro Overnights ratings, beaten only by that channel's news for the most viewed program on Saturday night.
Numbers released by OzTAM, which incorporates views from online streaming, revealed that the ABC's coverage led overall.
These additional numbers placed ABC viewers at 1,182,000 viewers ahead of Seven's 1,096,000.
The ABC has been criticised by various groups including the Australian Monarchist League who called the coverage "virtiolic", broadcasters Neil Mitchell and Ray Hadley, and News Corporation.
The Australian Republic Movement, whose co-chairs Craig Foster and Nova Peris appeared as part of the ABC's coronation coverage, highlighted a poll conducted by Pure Profile between April 6-12, 2023 which demonstrated that almost two-thirds of respondents (66 per cent) said that King Charles III did not represent their values.
The poll also showed that a majority of Australians, 64 per cent overall and 75 per cent of those aged 18-24, believed the monarchy was an institution that was at odds with Australian values of equality and a "fair go".
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
